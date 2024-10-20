Pyruvate Oxidation (Simplified) quiz Flashcards
Pyruvate Oxidation (Simplified) quiz
- What are the products of the chemical reaction that breaks down pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?The products are Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.
- What enzyme catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to Acetyl CoA?Pyruvate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to Acetyl CoA.
- What happens to NAD+ during pyruvate oxidation?NAD+ is reduced to NADH during pyruvate oxidation.
- What is the fate of pyruvate if oxygen is not available?If oxygen is not available, pyruvate undergoes fermentation leading to anaerobic respiration.
- How many carbon atoms does pyruvate have?Pyruvate has three carbon atoms.
- What is the role of Acetyl CoA in cellular respiration?Acetyl CoA enters the Citric Acid Cycle, facilitating energy production.
- What is the initial source of pyruvate in cellular respiration?Pyruvate is derived from glucose during glycolysis.
- What high-energy molecules are produced at the end of oxidative phosphorylation?NADH, FADH2, and ATP are produced at the end of oxidative phosphorylation.
- What process does pyruvate undergo in the presence of oxygen?In the presence of oxygen, pyruvate undergoes aerobic respiration.
- What is the significance of pyruvate oxidation in energy metabolism?Pyruvate oxidation is crucial for converting pyruvate to Acetyl CoA, enabling energy production through the Citric Acid Cycle and Electron Transport Chain.