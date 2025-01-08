Hey everyone. Let's take a look, a simplified look at pyruvate oxidation. Now, recall that one glucose molecule is converted to 2 pyruvate molecules through the glycolysis pathway. Now, the fate of pyruvate itself depends on the availability of oxygen in the cells. If we take a look here, remember stage 1 is just hydrolysis of our macromolecules, in this case, carbohydrates.

The carbohydrates through hydrolysis are transformed into glucose molecules. Glucose will undergo glycolysis where it's oxidized into pyruvate. Remember, glucose has 6 carbons. Pyruvate only has 3. That's why there are 2 of them that are being formed.

We're going to say that pyruvate, once it's made, if oxygen is available, we're going to undergo aerobic respiration. That means we'd head this way into Acetyl CoA formation. That Acetyl CoA will then go into the Citric Acid Cycle or Krebs Cycle of stage 3, on its way to the ETC and Oxidative Phosphorylation of stages 4. And at the end, we make our high energy molecules of NADH, FADH 2 , and ATP. If oxygen is not available, then we would undergo anaerobic respiration, and that would lead to fermentation.

So, just remember, glycolysis itself helps to oxidize glucose into pyruvate. Pyruvate can take an aerobic respiration pathway with oxygen available, or it could take an anaerobic respiration pathway if oxygen is not available. So those are its two phases.