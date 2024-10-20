R and S Configuration quiz Flashcards
R and S Configuration quiz
- What is the difference between R and S configuration in chiral centers?R configuration is assigned when the path traced from highest to lowest priority is clockwise, while S configuration is assigned when the path is counterclockwise.
- How are priorities assigned to atoms attached to a chiral center?Priorities are assigned based on atomic mass from the periodic table, with the heaviest atom receiving the highest priority.
- What happens if two atoms attached to a chiral center have the same atomic weight?A playoff system is used to compare the next set of atoms attached to the tied atoms, determining priority based on the heavier atom.
- How do double and triple bonds affect priority assignment in chiral centers?Double bonds count as two connections and triple bonds as three when determining priorities.
- What should you do if the lowest priority group is not in the back of a chiral center?Swap it with the group on the dash and reverse the R/S designation after tracing the path.
- What is the significance of the Cahn Ingold Prelog Nomenclature in stereoisomers?It provides a systematic way to name molecules with chiral centers using the R and S naming system.
- How do you determine the configuration if the lowest priority group is on the dash?Trace a path from the highest to lowest priority; clockwise is R and counterclockwise is S.
- What is the contingency plan if the lowest priority group is not on the dash?Swap the lowest priority group with the group on the dash, trace the path, and reverse the configuration.
- Why is hydrogen always assigned the lowest priority in chiral centers?Hydrogen is the lightest atom, so it always receives the lowest priority.
- What is the purpose of the R and S naming system in organic chemistry?It uniquely identifies stereoisomers based on the spatial arrangement of atoms around chiral centers.