Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

5. Chirality

R and S Configuration

Next Topic

According to IUPAC protocol, each molecule must have a unique, unambiguous name – even stereoisomers.

1

concept

Why stereoisomers need their own naming system.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Rules for the R and S Naming System

Step 1:Assign priorities to the four atoms on the chiral center according to their atomic mass on the periodic table. 

Content
2

concept

R and S Naming- Step 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Step 2:When there is a tie between atomic weights, compare the next set of adjacent atoms (playoffs!)

Content
3

concept

R and S Naming- Step 2

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Step 3:Double bonds count twice. Triple bonds count three times

Content
4

concept

R and S Naming- Step 3

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
5

example

Determining Priorities

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
6

example

Determining Priorities

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Step 4:If the last priority group is in the back, then trace a path from highest to lowest priority

- Clockwise = R, Counterclockwise = S                            

- Always Ignore group 4

Content
7

concept

R and S Naming- Step 4

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1

Step 5:If the last priority group is NOT in the back, swap that group with the group that is on the dash.

- Trace path as always, but this time swap the sign since you swapped groups.

  • R becomes S
  • S becomes R
Content
8

concept

R and S Naming- Step 5

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Provide the full name of the following molecule including R & S. 

Content
9
Problem

Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.

Provide the full name of the following molecule including R & S. 

Content
10
Problem

Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.

Provide the full name of the following molecule including R & S. 

Content
11
Problem

Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.