According to IUPAC protocol, each molecule must have a unique, unambiguous name – even stereoisomers.
Why stereoisomers need their own naming system.
Step 1:Assign priorities to the four atoms on the chiral center according to their atomic mass on the periodic table.
Step 2:When there is a tie between atomic weights, compare the next set of adjacent atoms (playoffs!)
Step 3:Double bonds count twice. Triple bonds count three times
Determining Priorities
Step 4:If the last priority group is in the back, then trace a path from highest to lowest priority
- Clockwise = R, Counterclockwise = S
- Always Ignore group 4
Step 5:If the last priority group is NOT in the back, swap that group with the group that is on the dash.
- Trace path as always, but this time swap the sign since you swapped groups.
Provide the full name of the following molecule including R & S.
Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.
Provide the full name of the following molecule including R & S.
Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.
Provide the full name of the following molecule including R & S.
Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.