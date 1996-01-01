R and S Configuration quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine if a chiral center in a molecule has an S configuration using the R and S system?

To determine if a chiral center has an S configuration, assign priorities to the four groups attached to the chiral center based on atomic mass (highest = 1, lowest = 4). If the lowest priority group (4) is oriented in the back (on a dash), trace a path from priority 1 to 2 to 3. If this path is counterclockwise, the configuration is S. If the lowest priority group is not in the back, swap it with the group on the dash, trace the path, and then reverse the R/S designation.