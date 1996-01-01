Radical Reaction quiz #1 Flashcards

In a free radical bromination reaction, which hydrogen atom in an organic molecule is most easily abstracted by a bromine radical?

The hydrogen atom most easily abstracted in a free radical bromination reaction is the one attached to the carbon that forms the most stable radical after abstraction. Typically, this is a tertiary hydrogen (attached to a tertiary carbon), followed by secondary and then primary hydrogens, because tertiary radicals are more stabilized by hyperconjugation and alkyl group electron donation.