Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Radical reactions require an initial first step to get going. We call this reagent the radical initiator.
Heterolytic vs. Homolytic Bond Cleavage .
Chemical bonds can be cleaved in two ways:Heterolytically (ionic cleavage) and homolytically (radical cleavage).
Homolytic dissociation energy is much higher than a corresponding heterolytic dissociation energy.
What are Radical Initiators?
Radical initiators have relatively weak bonds that can be more easily cleaved by hemolysis.