Ranking Acidity quiz Flashcards

The element effect involves comparing how different elements bonded to hydrogen affect acidity, with more electronegative or larger atoms forming more stable conjugate bases.

What is the element effect in determining acidity?

Inductive effects stabilize the conjugate base by delocalizing the negative charge through electronegative atoms not directly bonded to the acidic hydrogen, increasing acidity.

Resonance increases acidity by allowing the conjugate base to delocalize the negative charge across multiple atoms, forming more stable structures.

What role does resonance play in acidity?

Higher s-character in an acid's hybrid orbital leads to a more stable conjugate base due to tighter electron control near the nucleus, increasing acidity.

Steric effects indicate that less bulky groups adjacent to the acidic site lead to more stable conjugate bases in aqueous solutions, thus enhancing acidity.

What are steric effects in the context of acidity?

Why is the stability of the conjugate base important in determining acidity?

The more stable the conjugate base, the more willing the acid is to donate a proton, increasing its acidity.