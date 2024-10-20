Ranking Acidity quiz Flashcards
Ranking Acidity quiz
- What is the element effect in determining acidity?The element effect involves comparing how different elements bonded to hydrogen affect acidity, with more electronegative or larger atoms forming more stable conjugate bases.
- How do inductive effects influence acidity?Inductive effects stabilize the conjugate base by delocalizing the negative charge through electronegative atoms not directly bonded to the acidic hydrogen, increasing acidity.
- What role does resonance play in acidity?Resonance increases acidity by allowing the conjugate base to delocalize the negative charge across multiple atoms, forming more stable structures.
- How does hybridization affect acidity?Higher s-character in an acid's hybrid orbital leads to a more stable conjugate base due to tighter electron control near the nucleus, increasing acidity.
- What are steric effects in the context of acidity?Steric effects indicate that less bulky groups adjacent to the acidic site lead to more stable conjugate bases in aqueous solutions, thus enhancing acidity.
- Why is the stability of the conjugate base important in determining acidity?The more stable the conjugate base, the more willing the acid is to donate a proton, increasing its acidity.
- How does atomic size influence the stability of a conjugate base?Larger atoms can better distribute a negative charge, making the conjugate base more stable and the acid more acidic.
- What is the relationship between electronegativity and acidity?Higher electronegativity of an atom bonded to hydrogen increases the stability of the conjugate base, thus increasing acidity.
- How does the proximity of electronegative atoms affect inductive effects?The closer the electronegative atoms are to the acidic hydrogen, the stronger the inductive effect, increasing acidity.
- What is the impact of the number of electronegative entities on acidity?A greater number of electronegative entities increases the inductive effect, stabilizing the conjugate base and enhancing acidity.