Why is this section important? Because not all acid-base reactions are that easy.
Why we need factors affecting acidity and when to use them.
There are two situations in particular that making predicting equilibrium challenging:
No matter what, we know that the stronger acid will have the more stable conjugate base. Remember, reactivity and stability have that inverse relationship we talked about.
This effect describes the way different atoms donate protons. For example C-H vs. N-H.
It consists of two trends:
Understanding the Element Effect.
NOTE: This effect can only be used when comparing the way different atoms are attached to hydrogen. If you are comparing O-H vs. another O-H, it won’t work!
Without using pKa values, which of the following pair is more acidic?
Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids
Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids
Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids
Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids
This effect describes the way that electronegative atoms that are NOT CONNECTED to the acidic proton make the conjugate base more stable.
Understanding the Inductive Effect.
Any EN force that helps to pull electrons away from the conjugate is called an inductive effect. If you can spread out that negative charge over multiple atoms, that base will be more stable.
Using electron clouds to understand the inductive effect.
Factors that increase inductive effects:
The 3 factors that determine the strength of inductive effects.
Without using pKa values, which of the following pairs is more acidic?
Using Inductive Effect to determine acidity
If a conjugate base is able to make a resonance structure, it will be more stable.
Understanding resonance effects. Which of the following –OH groups would be more acidic and why?
Understanding Resonance Effects
Understanding hybridization effects.
The higher the %s-character of the conjugate base, the more stable it will be.
Which of the following hydrocarbons is the most acidic?
This rule really only applies with alcohols for now.
Understanding steric effects.
Particularly with alcohols, the more easily solvated the conjugate base is, the more stable it will be.
Which of the oxides is the most basic?
Would the following reactions go to the right or the left? Draw the products and label ALL species. Provide the full mechanism.
