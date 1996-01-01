Reaction Mechanism quiz #1 Flashcards

Describe the general steps involved in an organic reaction mechanism and identify the major product and reaction type based on nucleophile and electrophile interactions.

An organic reaction mechanism involves the movement of electrons from a nucleophile (electron-rich species) to an electrophile (electron-poor species), typically illustrated with curved arrows. The major product is formed by the creation of new bonds where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile. The reaction type can be classified based on whether it involves nucleophilic substitution, elimination, addition, or acid-base processes.