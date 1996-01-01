Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

3. Acids and Bases

Reaction Mechanism

Next Topic

Reactivity

Did you know that not all molecules are reactive? Only certain types of molecules will want to react in a mechanism. Let’s dig a little deeper into this...

Stability and reactivity generally have an inverse relationship. If a molecule is unstable in some way, it will want to react! Here are the 4 signs we can look for that determine reactivity:

1

concept

How to tell if a molecule will be reactive or not.

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

These reactive trends ARE in order of strength (i.e. a formal charge will typically be more reactive than a dipole).  

Using those indicators, let's see if the following molecules are reactive:

Content
2

example

Reactivity of Molecules

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
3

example

Reactivity of Molecules

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Again, we are literally just matching these molecules to the 4 patterns discussed above. 

Nucleophiles vs. Electrophiles

4

concept

How to tell if charged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Now that we know how to determine if molecules are reactive, we still don’t know HOW they will react! There are two major subtypes of reactivity that we’ll often use in Orgo 1 and 2: 

Content

Note that a molecule doesn’t require a negative charge to be a nucleophile, but it needs to have similar properties (i.e. a source of electrons).

That said, try to identify if the following three molecules are nucleophilic or electrophilic. 

Content
5

example

Nucleophile or Electrophile

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

concept

How to tell if uncharged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

So that wasn’t so hard, but those were the easy cases. What if you have nucleophilic AND electrophilic regions on the same molecule? Is it possible to determine how it will react? Yes it is!

Rule: The side of the dipole with the highest bonding preference (the atom that wants to make the most bonds) will determine how the molecule reacts. 

Content
7

example

Nucleophile or Electrophile

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Bond Making

Now we understand which molecules will want to react, and we are getting better at determining If they are nucleophiles or electrophiles, but how to they actually attack other molecules?

Reactive molecules share electrons to become more stable. Arrows are used to show which direction they are going.

  • Arrows always move from regions of high electron density to low electron density
  • By that logic, nucleophiles must always attack electrophiles.
  • Each attacking arrow represents two electrons being shared.
    • After the reaction is complete, replace that arrow with a new σ -bond

Summary:Molecules with lots of electrons will attack (draw an arrow to) molecules with a positive charge. Let’s get drawing!

8

concept

Learning the rules of electron movement

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Using those rules, let's draw the mechanisms for the following reactions

Content
9

example

Drawing Electron Movement

clock
51s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
10

example

Drawing Electron Movement

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
11

example

Drawing Electron Movement

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Bond Breaking

So now we know how to make bonds. Do we ever have to break bonds? How do we know if we do or we don’t?

12

concept

Why we need to break bonds sometimes.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Bond breaking is sometimes required in mechanisms, but only when it is necessary to preserve octets.

13

concept

The two ways to break bonds.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1

Out of these two different ways, we will stick to heterolytic cleavage for the foreseeable future (we won’t discuss radicals for a few more chapters). 

Content

Identify if the following reactions require bonds to be broken. Draw the products.

Content
14

example

Identifying Bond Breaking

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
15

example

Identifying Bond Breaking

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Content
16

example

Identifying Bond Breaking

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.