Amino Acid A carboxyl-containing compound with a primary amine group, detectable by specific colorimetric reactions.

Ninhydrin An aromatic diketone hydrate with a geminal diol, used to visualize primary amines by forming a colored dye.

Aromatic Diketone A molecule featuring a benzene ring bonded to two carbonyl groups, crucial for certain analytical reactions.

Geminal Diol A structure where two hydroxyl groups are attached to the same carbon, present in hydrated ninhydrin.

Primary Amine A functional group with a nitrogen atom bonded to one carbon, essential for color development in detection tests.

Ruhemann’s Purple A vivid purple dye formed when ninhydrin reacts with amino acids, enabling visual detection.