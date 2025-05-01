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Amino Acid A carboxyl-containing compound with a primary amine group, detectable by specific colorimetric reactions. Ninhydrin An aromatic diketone hydrate with a geminal diol, used to visualize primary amines by forming a colored dye. Aromatic Diketone A molecule featuring a benzene ring bonded to two carbonyl groups, crucial for certain analytical reactions. Geminal Diol A structure where two hydroxyl groups are attached to the same carbon, present in hydrated ninhydrin. Primary Amine A functional group with a nitrogen atom bonded to one carbon, essential for color development in detection tests. Ruhemann’s Purple A vivid purple dye formed when ninhydrin reacts with amino acids, enabling visual detection. Deamination A process where the amino group is removed and incorporated into a dye during a chemical reaction. Decarboxylation A reaction step where the carboxyl group is released as carbon dioxide from an amino acid. Aldehyde Formation A transformation where the alpha carbon of an amino acid gains a double-bonded oxygen, yielding an aldehyde. Alpha Carbon The central carbon in an amino acid, which forms an aldehyde during specific degradation reactions. Sodium Hydroxide A base used to facilitate the reaction between ninhydrin and amino acids, promoting dye formation. Forensic Science A field utilizing chemical tests like ninhydrin to reveal fingerprints via amino acids in sweat. Fingerprint Visualization A technique where latent prints become visible due to reactions between ninhydrin and amino acids. Carbon Dioxide A gaseous byproduct released from the carboxyl group during amino acid degradation in detection tests.
Reactions of Amino Acids: Ninhydrin Test definitions
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