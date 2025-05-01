What compound reacts with amino acids to produce a visible dye in the Ninhydrin test? Ninhydrin reacts with amino acids to produce a purple dye called Ruhemann’s purple.

What is the ratio of ninhydrin to amino acid in the Ninhydrin test reaction? Two moles of ninhydrin react with one mole of amino acid.

What color is produced when amino acids react with ninhydrin? A purple color, known as Ruhemann’s purple, is produced.

What functional group in amino acids does ninhydrin primarily react with? Ninhydrin primarily reacts with the primary amine group of amino acids.

What happens to the amino group of the amino acid during the Ninhydrin reaction? The amino group is incorporated into the dye formed during the reaction.

What happens to the carboxyl group of the amino acid in the Ninhydrin test? The carboxyl group is released as carbon dioxide (CO2).