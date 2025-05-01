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What compound reacts with amino acids to produce a visible dye in the Ninhydrin test? Ninhydrin reacts with amino acids to produce a purple dye called Ruhemann’s purple. What is the ratio of ninhydrin to amino acid in the Ninhydrin test reaction? Two moles of ninhydrin react with one mole of amino acid. What color is produced when amino acids react with ninhydrin? A purple color, known as Ruhemann’s purple, is produced. What functional group in amino acids does ninhydrin primarily react with? Ninhydrin primarily reacts with the primary amine group of amino acids. What happens to the amino group of the amino acid during the Ninhydrin reaction? The amino group is incorporated into the dye formed during the reaction. What happens to the carboxyl group of the amino acid in the Ninhydrin test? The carboxyl group is released as carbon dioxide (CO2). What is formed from the alpha carbon of the amino acid in the Ninhydrin reaction? The alpha carbon forms an aldehyde as a byproduct. What is the real-world application of the Ninhydrin test in forensic science? It is used to detect fingerprints by reacting with amino acids in sweat left on surfaces. What is the structure of ninhydrin described as? Ninhydrin is an aromatic diketone hydrate featuring a geminal diol. What is a geminal diol? A geminal diol is a compound where two hydroxyl groups are attached to the same carbon atom. What are the three main outcomes of amino acid degradation in the Ninhydrin test? The outcomes are deamination, decarboxylation, and aldehyde formation. What is the role of sodium hydroxide in the Ninhydrin test? Sodium hydroxide acts as a base to facilitate the reaction. What is the significance of Ruhemann’s purple in analytical chemistry? Ruhemann’s purple indicates the presence of primary amines and is used for amino acid detection. What byproducts are formed besides the dye in the Ninhydrin reaction? Aldehyde and carbon dioxide are formed as byproducts. Why is the Ninhydrin test important for detecting amino acids? It allows for the visible detection of amino acids due to the formation of a colored dye.
Reactions of Amino Acids: Ninhydrin Test quiz
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