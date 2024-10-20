Chemical Reactions of Phosphate Anhydrides quiz Flashcards
Chemical Reactions of Phosphate Anhydrides quiz
Terms in this set (10)
- Which of the following is the major reservoir for phosphorus in the phosphorus cycle?The major reservoir for phosphorus in the phosphorus cycle is sedimentary rock.
- What role do magnesium ions play in the reactions of phosphate anhydrides?Magnesium ions reduce the negative charge of phosphate anhydrides, facilitating nucleophilic attack.
- What is the significance of the gamma phosphate position in ATP reactions?The gamma phosphate position is the site where nucleophilic acyl substitution occurs in ATP reactions.
- What is nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) in the context of phosphate anhydrides?NAS is a reaction where a nucleophile attacks the gamma phosphate of ATP after magnesium complex formation.
- What are the three key reactions involving ATP?The three key reactions are hydrolysis, alcoholysis, and nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) with carboxylic acids.
- How does aminolysis differ from other reactions of phosphate anhydrides?Aminolysis involves a phosphorylated carboxyl group reacting with an amine to form an amide and hydrogen phosphate.
- Why is the magnesium complex important in ATP reactions?The magnesium complex is important because it reduces the negative charge, allowing nucleophiles to attack ATP.
- What happens to ATP during hydrolysis?During hydrolysis, ATP reacts with water to form ADP and hydrogen phosphate.
- What is the result of alcoholysis of ATP?Alcoholysis of ATP results in the formation of a phosphorylated alkoxyl group and ADP.
- What is the final product of aminolysis involving a phosphorylated carboxyl group?The final product of aminolysis is an amide and hydrogen phosphate.