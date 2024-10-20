Skip to main content
Chemical Reactions of Phosphate Anhydrides quiz Flashcards

  • Which of the following is the major reservoir for phosphorus in the phosphorus cycle?
    The major reservoir for phosphorus in the phosphorus cycle is sedimentary rock.
  • What role do magnesium ions play in the reactions of phosphate anhydrides?
    Magnesium ions reduce the negative charge of phosphate anhydrides, facilitating nucleophilic attack.
  • What is the significance of the gamma phosphate position in ATP reactions?
    The gamma phosphate position is the site where nucleophilic acyl substitution occurs in ATP reactions.
  • What is nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) in the context of phosphate anhydrides?
    NAS is a reaction where a nucleophile attacks the gamma phosphate of ATP after magnesium complex formation.
  • What are the three key reactions involving ATP?
    The three key reactions are hydrolysis, alcoholysis, and nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) with carboxylic acids.
  • How does aminolysis differ from other reactions of phosphate anhydrides?
    Aminolysis involves a phosphorylated carboxyl group reacting with an amine to form an amide and hydrogen phosphate.
  • Why is the magnesium complex important in ATP reactions?
    The magnesium complex is important because it reduces the negative charge, allowing nucleophiles to attack ATP.
  • What happens to ATP during hydrolysis?
    During hydrolysis, ATP reacts with water to form ADP and hydrogen phosphate.
  • What is the result of alcoholysis of ATP?
    Alcoholysis of ATP results in the formation of a phosphorylated alkoxyl group and ADP.
  • What is the final product of aminolysis involving a phosphorylated carboxyl group?
    The final product of aminolysis is an amide and hydrogen phosphate.