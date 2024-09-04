Chemical Reactions of Phosphate Anhydrides

Problem Transcript Hey everyone. So here it says, write a mechanism for the enzyme catalyzed hydrolysis of the ATP molecule. Now, we know that the first step is the creation of our magnesium complex. We would use our magnesium with its class of enzymes necessary to do this. Here, when we do this we would create ionic bonds between these two negatively charged oxygens and magnesium ion. Once it's been created, then our water which acts as our nucleophile can come in and attack. It'll attack the gamma phosphorus atom. So it comes in here, hits here kicking this bond up to the oxygen. So then we're going to have here initially, a negative oxygen. Here's the phosphorus that's been attacked, which is still connected to the magnesium ion. Okay. We have this. And because the rest of this ATP molecule here is unaffected by any of this, we're just going to substitute an R group for it. Because none of it's changing. We're only focusing on the parts that are being affected. Again, the water molecule here has been attached. Oxygen's making 3 bonds so it's positively charged. What we get now is we're going to get a proton transfer and remember, the hydrogen on the positively charged nucleophile is going to go from it to the oxygen that's in between our beta phosphorus and our gamma phosphorus. So over here we're going to show that. So here it goes getting added there. This is positive now. Connected to R. We're still connected to magnesium. And then here goes the it's no longer water. It's an OH group. What happens next is that oxygen decides it wants to remake a double bond. And when it does that, this acts as a leaving group and gets kicked out. And at the end, because it got kicked out, we create a for our final products, we're going to have our hydrogen phosphate, which is this, OH down here. So we have our hydrogen phosphate plus we create ADP. So here goes our ADP. And remember, when this is getting kicked out, the ADP is getting kicked out at the same time. Oxygen and magnesium, their ionic bonds are dissolving. There's no connection between them anymore because we don't need it. So that's how we get to the end having hydrogen phosphate and ADP as our final products. Alright. And again, because the rest of the ATP molecule has been unaffected we're really focusing on the phosphate and hydride portion of it. We can just show the rest of it as an R group for now. Show more