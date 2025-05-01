Reduction Process that increases hydrogen content in a molecule, often by adding hydrogens across pi bonds, leading to greater saturation.

Reducing Agent Substance that donates hydride ions to other molecules, facilitating the addition of hydrogen and conversion of functional groups.

Hydride Ion Nucleophilic species with a negative charge, responsible for attacking electrophilic carbons in carbonyl groups during reduction.

Lithium Aluminum Hydride Powerful reagent capable of reducing nearly all carbonyl compounds, including esters and carboxylic acids, to alcohols.

Sodium Borohydride Milder reagent that selectively reduces aldehydes and ketones but is ineffective against esters, carboxylic acids, and amides.

Nucleophilic Addition Mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, commonly seen when hydride ions add to carbonyl carbons.