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Reduction Process that increases hydrogen content in a molecule, often by adding hydrogens across pi bonds, leading to greater saturation. Reducing Agent Substance that donates hydride ions to other molecules, facilitating the addition of hydrogen and conversion of functional groups. Hydride Ion Nucleophilic species with a negative charge, responsible for attacking electrophilic carbons in carbonyl groups during reduction. Lithium Aluminum Hydride Powerful reagent capable of reducing nearly all carbonyl compounds, including esters and carboxylic acids, to alcohols. Sodium Borohydride Milder reagent that selectively reduces aldehydes and ketones but is ineffective against esters, carboxylic acids, and amides. Nucleophilic Addition Mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, commonly seen when hydride ions add to carbonyl carbons. Carbonyl Group Functional group featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, serving as a key site for reduction reactions. Alcohol Product formed when a carbonyl group is reduced, characterized by a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon. Aldehyde Carbonyl-containing compound with a hydrogen atom bonded to the carbonyl carbon, readily reduced to a primary alcohol. Ketone Carbonyl-containing compound with two carbon groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, reduced to a secondary alcohol. Ester Functional group with a carbonyl bonded to an oxygen atom, which can be cleaved and reduced to alcohols by strong agents. Carboxylic Acid Highly oxidized functional group with a carbonyl and hydroxyl on the same carbon, resistant to reduction by mild agents. Amide Functional group with a carbonyl bonded to a nitrogen, generally unreactive toward mild reducing agents. Saturation State where a molecule contains the maximum number of hydrogens, often achieved through reduction or hydrogenation. Diol Compound containing two hydroxyl groups, often produced by reducing cyclic esters with strong reducing agents.
Reducing Agent definitions
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Reducing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
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Nucleophilic Addition
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