What does reduction mean in organic chemistry? Reduction means increasing the hydrogen content of a molecule, often by adding hydrogens across pi bonds.

What is a reducing agent? A reducing agent is a substance used to add hydrogens to a molecule, causing reduction.

What is the general mechanism by which reducing agents work on carbonyls? Reducing agents provide a hydride ion (H-) that attacks the carbonyl carbon via nucleophilic addition, leading to an alcohol.

What is the strongest reducing agent commonly used in organic chemistry? Lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4 or LAH) is the strongest reducing agent commonly used.

What types of compounds can LAH reduce? LAH can reduce any carbonyl compound, including aldehydes, ketones, esters, carboxylic acids, and amides, to alcohols.

What is the product when LAH reduces an aldehyde? The product is a primary alcohol, formed by adding two hydrogens to the carbonyl carbon and oxygen.