Back
What does reduction mean in organic chemistry? Reduction means increasing the hydrogen content of a molecule, often by adding hydrogens across pi bonds. What is a reducing agent? A reducing agent is a substance used to add hydrogens to a molecule, causing reduction. What is the general mechanism by which reducing agents work on carbonyls? Reducing agents provide a hydride ion (H-) that attacks the carbonyl carbon via nucleophilic addition, leading to an alcohol. What is the strongest reducing agent commonly used in organic chemistry? Lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4 or LAH) is the strongest reducing agent commonly used. What types of compounds can LAH reduce? LAH can reduce any carbonyl compound, including aldehydes, ketones, esters, carboxylic acids, and amides, to alcohols. What is the product when LAH reduces an aldehyde? The product is a primary alcohol, formed by adding two hydrogens to the carbonyl carbon and oxygen. What happens when LAH reduces a cyclic ester? LAH breaks the ester bond and adds hydrogen, resulting in two alcohol groups (a diol). What is sodium borohydride (NaBH4) used for in reduction reactions? NaBH4 is a weaker reducing agent used to reduce only aldehydes and ketones to alcohols. Which functional groups cannot be reduced by NaBH4? NaBH4 cannot reduce esters, carboxylic acids, or amides because they are too highly oxidized. What is the difference in reactivity between LAH and NaBH4? LAH is strong and reduces almost all carbonyls, while NaBH4 is weaker and only reduces aldehydes and ketones. What is meant by 'saturation' in the context of reduction? Saturation refers to adding hydrogens to a molecule, converting unsaturated compounds (with pi bonds) into saturated ones. What is a hydride ion and what role does it play in reduction? A hydride ion (H-) is a negatively charged hydrogen atom that attacks the carbonyl carbon during reduction. What is the outcome when NaBH4 is used on an aldehyde? NaBH4 reduces the aldehyde to a primary alcohol by adding hydrogens. Why can't alcohols be attached to two carbons in a ring after reduction of a cyclic ester? Alcohols cannot have two bonds to carbons; if both sides are attached, it would be an ether, not an alcohol. What should you remember when predicting the products of reduction with LAH or NaBH4? Remember that LAH reduces almost all carbonyls to alcohols, while NaBH4 only reduces aldehydes and ketones.
Reducing Agent quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Reducing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
Nucleophilic Addition
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
4 problems
Topic
Johnny
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 1 of 3
1 topic 11 problems
Chapter
Ernest
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 2 of 3
3 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Johnny
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Johnny