What functional group is formed when a ketone or aldehyde reacts with a primary amine in an acidic environment? An imine is formed when a ketone or aldehyde reacts with a primary amine in an acidic environment.

What is the key intermediate called in the imine formation mechanism? The key intermediate is called the iminium cation, where the nitrogen has a positive charge.

What reducing agent is commonly used in reductive amination? Sodium cyanoborohydride (NaBH3CN) is commonly used as the reducing agent in reductive amination.

Why is NaBH3CN considered a mildly reducing agent? NaBH3CN is mildly reducing because the cyanide group is electron-withdrawing, making the reducing agent less reactive.

What is the final product of reductive amination when starting with a ketone or aldehyde and a primary amine? The final product is a primary amine.

What happens to the double bond in the imine during reductive amination? The double bond is reduced to a single bond, converting the imine into an amine.