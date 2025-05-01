Skip to main content
Back

Retrosynthesis definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Retrosynthesis
    A problem-solving approach that involves deconstructing complex molecules into simpler starting materials using known reactions.
  • Synthetic Cheat Sheet
    A reference tool summarizing key reactions and strategies to assist in planning or analyzing synthetic routes.
  • Cumulative Reactions
    A collection of previously learned transformations that must be integrated to solve advanced synthesis problems.
  • Synthesis
    The construction of complex organic molecules from simpler precursors using a sequence of chemical reactions.
  • Starting Materials
    Simple compounds or reagents from which more complex molecules are constructed in a synthetic sequence.
  • Product
    The target molecule or compound that is the final outcome of a synthetic sequence.
  • Reaction Mechanism
    A stepwise description of how reactants are converted into products, detailing bond changes and intermediates.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Synthetic Route
    A planned sequence of chemical transformations leading from starting materials to the desired product.
  • Clue
    A structural or reactivity feature in a molecule that suggests possible disconnections or synthetic strategies.
  • Disconnection
    A conceptual breaking of bonds in a target molecule to reveal simpler precursors for synthesis planning.
  • Exam Preparation
    The process of practicing challenging problems to build confidence and mastery before assessments.
  • Reference Material
    Supplementary resources, such as guides or notes, used to support problem-solving in retrosynthetic analysis.
  • Solution
    A detailed explanation or answer provided for a retrosynthetic problem, often including reasoning and steps.
  • Strategy
    A systematic approach or plan used to tackle complex retrosynthetic problems efficiently.