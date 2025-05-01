Retrosynthesis A problem-solving approach that involves deconstructing complex molecules into simpler starting materials using known reactions.

Synthetic Cheat Sheet A reference tool summarizing key reactions and strategies to assist in planning or analyzing synthetic routes.

Cumulative Reactions A collection of previously learned transformations that must be integrated to solve advanced synthesis problems.

Synthesis The construction of complex organic molecules from simpler precursors using a sequence of chemical reactions.

Starting Materials Simple compounds or reagents from which more complex molecules are constructed in a synthetic sequence.

Product The target molecule or compound that is the final outcome of a synthetic sequence.