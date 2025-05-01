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Retrosynthesis A problem-solving approach that involves deconstructing complex molecules into simpler starting materials using known reactions. Synthetic Cheat Sheet A reference tool summarizing key reactions and strategies to assist in planning or analyzing synthetic routes. Cumulative Reactions A collection of previously learned transformations that must be integrated to solve advanced synthesis problems. Synthesis The construction of complex organic molecules from simpler precursors using a sequence of chemical reactions. Starting Materials Simple compounds or reagents from which more complex molecules are constructed in a synthetic sequence. Product The target molecule or compound that is the final outcome of a synthetic sequence. Reaction Mechanism A stepwise description of how reactants are converted into products, detailing bond changes and intermediates. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Synthetic Route A planned sequence of chemical transformations leading from starting materials to the desired product. Clue A structural or reactivity feature in a molecule that suggests possible disconnections or synthetic strategies. Disconnection A conceptual breaking of bonds in a target molecule to reveal simpler precursors for synthesis planning. Exam Preparation The process of practicing challenging problems to build confidence and mastery before assessments. Reference Material Supplementary resources, such as guides or notes, used to support problem-solving in retrosynthetic analysis. Solution A detailed explanation or answer provided for a retrosynthetic problem, often including reasoning and steps. Strategy A systematic approach or plan used to tackle complex retrosynthetic problems efficiently.
Retrosynthesis definitions
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