Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

14. Synthetic Techniques

Retrosynthesis

The idea here is that we will be given a target molecule and the reactant and have to work backwards to fill in the missing pieces. 

 

Let's get started!

1

concept

Intro

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

As mentioned in the above video, some of these transformations may be harder than you need to know. Also, know that there are multiple ways to achieve one product but it is important to find the most effective and shortest way possible

 

Time to put those skills to the test:)

2
Problem

Supply the reagents necessary to accomplish the following transformation.

Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Propose a synthesis

4
Problem

Supply the reagents necessary to accomplish the following transformation.

Was this helpful ?
0

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.