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Saponification Base-driven process converting an ester into a carboxylate salt and alcohol, bypassing carboxylic acid formation. Ester Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an alkoxy group, serving as the substrate in hydrolysis. Hydrolysis Chemical reaction involving water to break a bond, resulting in the cleavage of an ester into two products. Base Catalyst Substance that accelerates ester hydrolysis by providing a strong nucleophile, typically a negatively charged species. Carboxylate Anion Negatively charged product formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton in a basic environment. Carboxylate Salt Ionic compound resulting from the reaction of a carboxylic acid with a base, containing a carboxylate anion. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Mechanism where a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, leading to substitution of the leaving group. Tetrahedral Intermediate Transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, temporarily disrupting planarity. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a substitution, often an alkoxy group in saponification. Alcohol Product of ester hydrolysis, formed when the alkoxy group is released and gains a proton. Protonation Addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, necessary to convert a carboxylate to a carboxylic acid. Acid Catalyzed Mechanism Alternative pathway for ester hydrolysis requiring protonation and resonance to activate the carbonyl group. Nucleophile Electron-rich species that initiates attack on the electrophilic carbonyl carbon in the reaction. Resonance Structure Alternative Lewis structure used to depict electron delocalization, not required in base-catalyzed saponification. Alkoxy Group Functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group, serving as the leaving group in the reaction.
Saponification definitions
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Saponification
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