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Saponification definitions

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  • Saponification
    Base-driven process converting an ester into a carboxylate salt and alcohol, bypassing carboxylic acid formation.
  • Ester
    Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an alkoxy group, serving as the substrate in hydrolysis.
  • Hydrolysis
    Chemical reaction involving water to break a bond, resulting in the cleavage of an ester into two products.
  • Base Catalyst
    Substance that accelerates ester hydrolysis by providing a strong nucleophile, typically a negatively charged species.
  • Carboxylate Anion
    Negatively charged product formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton in a basic environment.
  • Carboxylate Salt
    Ionic compound resulting from the reaction of a carboxylic acid with a base, containing a carboxylate anion.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    Mechanism where a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, leading to substitution of the leaving group.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    Transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, temporarily disrupting planarity.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a substitution, often an alkoxy group in saponification.
  • Alcohol
    Product of ester hydrolysis, formed when the alkoxy group is released and gains a proton.
  • Protonation
    Addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, necessary to convert a carboxylate to a carboxylic acid.
  • Acid Catalyzed Mechanism
    Alternative pathway for ester hydrolysis requiring protonation and resonance to activate the carbonyl group.
  • Nucleophile
    Electron-rich species that initiates attack on the electrophilic carbonyl carbon in the reaction.
  • Resonance Structure
    Alternative Lewis structure used to depict electron delocalization, not required in base-catalyzed saponification.
  • Alkoxy Group
    Functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group, serving as the leaving group in the reaction.