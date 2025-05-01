Saponification Base-driven process converting an ester into a carboxylate salt and alcohol, bypassing carboxylic acid formation.

Ester Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an alkoxy group, serving as the substrate in hydrolysis.

Hydrolysis Chemical reaction involving water to break a bond, resulting in the cleavage of an ester into two products.

Base Catalyst Substance that accelerates ester hydrolysis by providing a strong nucleophile, typically a negatively charged species.

Carboxylate Anion Negatively charged product formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton in a basic environment.

Carboxylate Salt Ionic compound resulting from the reaction of a carboxylic acid with a base, containing a carboxylate anion.