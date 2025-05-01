Back
What is saponification in organic chemistry? Saponification is the base-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, resulting in the formation of a carboxylate anion and an alcohol. What are the reactants required for saponification? The reactants are an ester, water, and a base catalyst. What is the main product of saponification when no protonation step is included? The main product is a carboxylate anion (carboxylate salt) instead of a carboxylic acid. Why does saponification yield a carboxylate anion instead of a carboxylic acid? Because the base present deprotonates the carboxylic acid, leaving a carboxylate anion. What type of reaction mechanism is saponification? Saponification follows a nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) mechanism. What is the first step in the saponification mechanism? The first step is a nucleophilic attack by the base on the ester’s carbonyl carbon. What intermediate is formed during saponification? A tetrahedral intermediate is formed after the nucleophilic attack. Which group is expelled as the leaving group during saponification? The OR group (alkoxy group) is expelled as the leaving group. What are the final products of saponification? The final products are a carboxylate anion and an alcohol. How does the base-catalyzed mechanism of ester hydrolysis compare to the acid-catalyzed mechanism? The base-catalyzed mechanism is generally simpler and does not require protonation or resonance activation of the carbonyl. What role does the base play in the saponification reaction? The base acts as a nucleophile and also deprotonates the carboxylic acid formed, yielding a carboxylate anion. Why is protonation not required in the base-catalyzed mechanism? Because the nucleophile is already negatively charged and strong enough to attack the carbonyl carbon directly. What happens if you protonate the carboxylate product after saponification? If you protonate the carboxylate, you obtain a carboxylic acid. What is the significance of the tetrahedral intermediate in saponification? The tetrahedral intermediate is a key step where the nucleophile has added to the carbonyl carbon before the leaving group is expelled. What is the other product formed alongside the carboxylate anion in saponification? An alcohol is formed as the other product.
Saponification quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Saponification
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
3 problems
Topic
Nicole
Transesterification
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
4 problems
Topic
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny