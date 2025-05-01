What is saponification in organic chemistry? Saponification is the base-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, resulting in the formation of a carboxylate anion and an alcohol.

What are the reactants required for saponification? The reactants are an ester, water, and a base catalyst.

What is the main product of saponification when no protonation step is included? The main product is a carboxylate anion (carboxylate salt) instead of a carboxylic acid.

Why does saponification yield a carboxylate anion instead of a carboxylic acid? Because the base present deprotonates the carboxylic acid, leaving a carboxylate anion.

What type of reaction mechanism is saponification? Saponification follows a nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) mechanism.

What is the first step in the saponification mechanism? The first step is a nucleophilic attack by the base on the ester’s carbonyl carbon.