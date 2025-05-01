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Secondary Protein Structure definitions

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  • Secondary Structure
    Level of protein organization formed by hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, resulting in repeating patterns like spirals or sheets.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    Intermolecular force between an amide hydrogen and a carbonyl oxygen, stabilizing protein backbone arrangements.
  • Amide Hydrogen
    Backbone atom bonded to nitrogen, participating in hydrogen bonding with a carbonyl oxygen in protein structures.
  • Carbonyl Oxygen
    Backbone atom double-bonded to carbon, serving as a hydrogen bond acceptor in protein folding.
  • Alpha Helix
    Right-handed spiral structure stabilized by internal hydrogen bonds, with side chains projecting outward.
  • Beta Pleated Sheet
    Zigzag arrangement of beta strands aligned side by side, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between chains.
  • Beta Strand
    Extended segment of polypeptide chain that aligns with others to form a sheet-like structure.
  • Peptide Bond
    Covalent linkage between amino acids, forming the backbone of protein chains.
  • R Group
    Variable side chain of an amino acid, positioned outward in helices or above and below sheets due to spatial constraints.
  • Residue
    Individual amino acid unit within a polypeptide chain, contributing to the overall structure.
  • Right-Handed Spiral
    Clockwise coiling pattern characteristic of the alpha helix in protein secondary structure.
  • Primary Structure
    Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, connected by peptide bonds, serving as the foundation for higher structures.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    Long sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, capable of folding into complex structures.