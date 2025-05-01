Secondary Structure Level of protein organization formed by hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, resulting in repeating patterns like spirals or sheets.

Hydrogen Bond Intermolecular force between an amide hydrogen and a carbonyl oxygen, stabilizing protein backbone arrangements.

Amide Hydrogen Backbone atom bonded to nitrogen, participating in hydrogen bonding with a carbonyl oxygen in protein structures.

Carbonyl Oxygen Backbone atom double-bonded to carbon, serving as a hydrogen bond acceptor in protein folding.

Alpha Helix Right-handed spiral structure stabilized by internal hydrogen bonds, with side chains projecting outward.

Beta Pleated Sheet Zigzag arrangement of beta strands aligned side by side, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between chains.