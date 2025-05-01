Back
Secondary Structure Level of protein organization formed by hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, resulting in repeating patterns like spirals or sheets. Hydrogen Bond Intermolecular force between an amide hydrogen and a carbonyl oxygen, stabilizing protein backbone arrangements. Amide Hydrogen Backbone atom bonded to nitrogen, participating in hydrogen bonding with a carbonyl oxygen in protein structures. Carbonyl Oxygen Backbone atom double-bonded to carbon, serving as a hydrogen bond acceptor in protein folding. Alpha Helix Right-handed spiral structure stabilized by internal hydrogen bonds, with side chains projecting outward. Beta Pleated Sheet Zigzag arrangement of beta strands aligned side by side, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between chains. Beta Strand Extended segment of polypeptide chain that aligns with others to form a sheet-like structure. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage between amino acids, forming the backbone of protein chains. R Group Variable side chain of an amino acid, positioned outward in helices or above and below sheets due to spatial constraints. Residue Individual amino acid unit within a polypeptide chain, contributing to the overall structure. Right-Handed Spiral Clockwise coiling pattern characteristic of the alpha helix in protein secondary structure. Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, connected by peptide bonds, serving as the foundation for higher structures. Polypeptide Chain Long sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, capable of folding into complex structures.
Secondary Protein Structure definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13