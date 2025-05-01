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Side-Chain Halogenation definitions

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  • Alkyl Side Chain
    An alkyl group directly bonded to a benzene ring, often the site of unique reactivity due to its proximity to aromatic stabilization.
  • Benzylic Position
    The carbon atom adjacent to a benzene ring, notable for its enhanced stability from resonance with the aromatic system.
  • Resonance Structure
    A depiction showing electron delocalization, especially for radicals or charges, across multiple positions in a molecule.
  • Benzylic Radical
    A highly stabilized species formed at the benzylic position, capable of extensive electron delocalization into the aromatic ring.
  • Conjugation
    A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow for electron delocalization, increasing stability and reactivity.
  • Side Chain Reaction
    A transformation occurring on an alkyl group attached to benzene, distinct from reactions on the aromatic ring itself.
  • Benzylic Chlorination
    A radical process where chlorine selectively replaces a hydrogen at the benzylic position, often using heat or light.
  • Benzylic Bromination
    A selective radical substitution at the benzylic position using NBS to generate trace bromine and avoid side reactions.
  • NBS
    A reagent, N-bromosuccinimide, used to provide controlled, low concentrations of bromine for selective benzylic bromination.
  • Initiation Step
    The phase in a radical mechanism where radicals are first generated, often by heat or light.
  • Propagation Step
    The sequence in a radical reaction where the reactive intermediate reacts to form product and regenerate a radical.
  • Termination Step
    The stage in a radical process where two radicals combine, ending the chain reaction.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction type where an aromatic hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, distinct from side chain transformations.
  • Allylic Reaction
    A transformation involving a position next to a double bond, mechanistically similar to benzylic reactions.