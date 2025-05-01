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Alkyl Side Chain An alkyl group directly bonded to a benzene ring, often the site of unique reactivity due to its proximity to aromatic stabilization. Benzylic Position The carbon atom adjacent to a benzene ring, notable for its enhanced stability from resonance with the aromatic system. Resonance Structure A depiction showing electron delocalization, especially for radicals or charges, across multiple positions in a molecule. Benzylic Radical A highly stabilized species formed at the benzylic position, capable of extensive electron delocalization into the aromatic ring. Conjugation A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow for electron delocalization, increasing stability and reactivity. Side Chain Reaction A transformation occurring on an alkyl group attached to benzene, distinct from reactions on the aromatic ring itself. Benzylic Chlorination A radical process where chlorine selectively replaces a hydrogen at the benzylic position, often using heat or light. Benzylic Bromination A selective radical substitution at the benzylic position using NBS to generate trace bromine and avoid side reactions. NBS A reagent, N-bromosuccinimide, used to provide controlled, low concentrations of bromine for selective benzylic bromination. Initiation Step The phase in a radical mechanism where radicals are first generated, often by heat or light. Propagation Step The sequence in a radical reaction where the reactive intermediate reacts to form product and regenerate a radical. Termination Step The stage in a radical process where two radicals combine, ending the chain reaction. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction type where an aromatic hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, distinct from side chain transformations. Allylic Reaction A transformation involving a position next to a double bond, mechanistically similar to benzylic reactions.
Side-Chain Halogenation definitions
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Side-Chain Halogenation
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
1 problem
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Side-Chain Oxidation
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 1 of 3
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 2 of 3
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 3 of 3
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