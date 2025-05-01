Alkyl Side Chain An alkyl group directly bonded to a benzene ring, often the site of unique reactivity due to its proximity to aromatic stabilization.

Benzylic Position The carbon atom adjacent to a benzene ring, notable for its enhanced stability from resonance with the aromatic system.

Resonance Structure A depiction showing electron delocalization, especially for radicals or charges, across multiple positions in a molecule.

Benzylic Radical A highly stabilized species formed at the benzylic position, capable of extensive electron delocalization into the aromatic ring.

Conjugation A system where alternating single and multiple bonds allow for electron delocalization, increasing stability and reactivity.

Side Chain Reaction A transformation occurring on an alkyl group attached to benzene, distinct from reactions on the aromatic ring itself.