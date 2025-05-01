What is the benzylic position in an alkyl side chain attached to benzene? The benzylic position is the carbon atom directly next to the benzene ring in an alkyl side chain.

Why are benzylic radicals particularly stable? Benzylic radicals are especially stable due to resonance and conjugation with the benzene ring, allowing the radical to delocalize over the ring.

How does the stability of benzylic radicals compare to other radicals? Benzylic radicals are the most stable type of radicals because their unpaired electron can resonate throughout the benzene ring.

What type of mechanism do benzylic chlorination and bromination follow? Both benzylic chlorination and bromination follow a radical mechanism involving initiation, propagation, and termination steps.

What reagent is commonly used for benzylic bromination and why? NBS (N-bromosuccinimide) is used because it provides trace amounts of bromine, preventing unwanted side reactions.

What initiates the radical reaction in benzylic chlorination? Heat or light is used to initiate the formation of chlorine radicals in benzylic chlorination.