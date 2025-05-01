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Side Chain Oxidation Transformation where an alkyl group attached to benzene is converted to a carboxylic acid, regardless of chain length. Alkyl Side Chain A hydrocarbon group directly bonded to a benzene ring, serving as a site for specific chemical reactions. Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring that provides a stable platform for various substitution and oxidation reactions. Potassium Permanganate A strong oxidizing agent, often used hot, that cleaves alkyl side chains on benzene to form carboxylic acids. Benzoic Acid A carboxylic acid directly attached to a benzene ring, formed by complete oxidation of an alkyl side chain. Carboxylic Acid A functional group characterized by a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group. Benzylic Hydrogen A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon directly bonded to a benzene ring, essential for side chain oxidation. Oxidizing Agent A substance that facilitates the loss of electrons, enabling the transformation of alkyl side chains to acids. Reaction Conditions A specific set of reagents—KMnO4, base, heat, and acid—required for efficient side chain oxidation. Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized electrons, providing stability to benzene and its derivatives. Alkylbenzene A compound consisting of a benzene ring bonded to an alkyl group, susceptible to oxidation under certain conditions. Base A component in the oxidation process that helps facilitate the reaction, typically used before acidification. Heat A condition applied to increase the rate and completeness of the oxidation reaction with KMnO4.
Side-Chain Oxidation definitions
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Side-Chain Oxidation
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