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What is the alkyl side chain in the context of side-chain oxidation? The alkyl side chain is the group attached directly to a benzene ring where special oxidation reactions can occur. What reagent is commonly used for side-chain oxidation of alkylbenzenes? Hot potassium permanganate (KMnO4) is commonly used for side-chain oxidation. What is the product of side-chain oxidation of an alkylbenzene regardless of the chain length? The product is benzoic acid, no matter how long the alkyl side chain is. Does the length of the alkyl side chain affect the outcome of oxidation with KMnO4? No, the entire chain is cleaved and replaced with a carboxylic acid regardless of its length. What are the typical reaction conditions for KMnO4 oxidation of alkylbenzenes? The conditions are KMnO4, base, heat, and an acidic workup to finish the reaction. What is the specific name for a benzene ring with a carboxylic acid group after oxidation? It is called benzoic acid. Why might professors be picky about how you write the KMnO4 reaction conditions? Because in advanced courses, the exact sequence of reagents (KMnO4, base, heat, acid) is important for lab accuracy. What is the key requirement for side-chain oxidation to occur on an alkylbenzene? There must be at least one benzylic hydrogen present on the side chain. What happens if there is no benzylic hydrogen on the alkyl side chain? Oxidation will not occur if there is no benzylic hydrogen. Should you worry about the mechanism of side-chain oxidation in this chapter? No, the focus is on recognizing reagents and products, not the mechanism. What chapter is side-chain oxidation discussed in, according to the video? It is discussed in the aromaticity chapter, not the oxidation-reduction chapter. What should you be able to do regarding the reagents for side-chain oxidation? You should recognize the reagent and know how to draw the four reagents in order. What is the outcome if an alkylbenzene lacks a benzylic hydrogen? It will not yield benzoic acid upon oxidation with KMnO4. What type of alkyl groups might not have a benzylic hydrogen? Alkyl groups with lots of carbons at the benzylic position may lack a benzylic hydrogen. What is the main concept to understand for side-chain oxidation in this course? Know the reagents, conditions, and that the product is benzoic acid if a benzylic hydrogen is present.
Side-Chain Oxidation quiz
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Side-Chain Oxidation
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