Sigma and Pi Bonds quiz Flashcards
Sigma and Pi Bonds quiz
- What type of bond joins the carbon atom to each of the hydrogen atoms?A sigma bond joins the carbon atom to each of the hydrogen atoms in a molecule.
- A carbon atom and a hydrogen atom form what type of bond in a molecule?A carbon atom and a hydrogen atom form a sigma bond in a molecule.
- Which element does carbon typically form bonds with in organic molecules?Carbon typically forms bonds with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other carbon atoms in organic molecules.
- Which electrons can move to create bonds?Valence electrons can move to create bonds between atoms.
- What chemical side bonds are formed when two sulfur-type chains are joined together?Disulfide bonds are formed when two sulfur-type chains are joined together.
- What type of bond is broken when mRNA separates from DNA?Hydrogen bonds are broken when mRNA separates from DNA.
- In covalent bonds, what is the primary type of bond formed?In covalent bonds, the primary type of bond formed is a sigma bond.
- α-helices and β-pleated sheets are formed by hydrogen bonds between which parts of the polypeptide chain?α-helices and β-pleated sheets are formed by hydrogen bonds between the backbone amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen atoms of the polypeptide chain.
- What is the composition of a double bond in terms of sigma and pi bonds?A double bond is composed of one sigma bond and one pi bond.
- Why do triple bonds prevent rotation in molecules?Triple bonds prevent rotation because they consist of one sigma bond and two pi bonds, which create multiple overlapping regions that restrict movement.