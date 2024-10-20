Skip to main content
Sigma and Pi Bonds quiz Flashcards

Sigma and Pi Bonds quiz
  • What type of bond joins the carbon atom to each of the hydrogen atoms?
    A sigma bond joins the carbon atom to each of the hydrogen atoms in a molecule.
  • A carbon atom and a hydrogen atom form what type of bond in a molecule?
    A carbon atom and a hydrogen atom form a sigma bond in a molecule.
  • Which element does carbon typically form bonds with in organic molecules?
    Carbon typically forms bonds with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other carbon atoms in organic molecules.
  • Which electrons can move to create bonds?
    Valence electrons can move to create bonds between atoms.
  • What chemical side bonds are formed when two sulfur-type chains are joined together?
    Disulfide bonds are formed when two sulfur-type chains are joined together.
  • What type of bond is broken when mRNA separates from DNA?
    Hydrogen bonds are broken when mRNA separates from DNA.
  • In covalent bonds, what is the primary type of bond formed?
    In covalent bonds, the primary type of bond formed is a sigma bond.
  • α-helices and β-pleated sheets are formed by hydrogen bonds between which parts of the polypeptide chain?
    α-helices and β-pleated sheets are formed by hydrogen bonds between the backbone amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen atoms of the polypeptide chain.
  • What is the composition of a double bond in terms of sigma and pi bonds?
    A double bond is composed of one sigma bond and one pi bond.
  • Why do triple bonds prevent rotation in molecules?
    Triple bonds prevent rotation because they consist of one sigma bond and two pi bonds, which create multiple overlapping regions that restrict movement.