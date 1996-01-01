Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. A Review of General Chemistry

Sigma and Pi Bonds

Bond Properties Summary

There’s some simple facts about different types of bonds that could show up on your exam. Here’s a really nice summary for you: 

Single bonds, double bonds, and triple bonds.

A single bond is made out of a single sigma (σ)-bond; add π-bonds to make double and triple bonds. 

Counting Total Sigma and Pi Bonds

This kind of question shows up on exams often, and it’s an easy one to get right. How many sigma and pi bonds are there in the following molecules?

Sigma bonds and pi bonds

Sigma bonds and pi bonds

Rank the following bonds from shortest to longest:

 

Rank the following bonds from shortest to longest

Now you should be a pro at bond lengths and bond strengths. Let’s move on to the next topic.

