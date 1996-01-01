Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Bond Properties Summary
There’s some simple facts about different types of bonds that could show up on your exam. Here’s a really nice summary for you:
Single bonds, double bonds, and triple bonds.
A single bond is made out of a single sigma (σ)-bond; add π-bonds to make double and triple bonds.
This kind of question shows up on exams often, and it’s an easy one to get right. How many sigma and pi bonds are there in the following molecules?
Sigma bonds and pi bonds
Sigma bonds and pi bonds
Rank the following bonds from shortest to longest:
Rank the following bonds from shortest to longest
Now you should be a pro at bond lengths and bond strengths. Let’s move on to the next topic.