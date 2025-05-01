Silyl Ether A silicon-containing group used to temporarily mask alcohols, preventing unwanted reactions during multi-step syntheses.

Protecting Group A chemical modification that temporarily blocks a functional group, allowing selective reactions elsewhere in the molecule.

TBDMS The most common silyl chloride reagent for forming silyl ethers, notable for its bulky structure and effectiveness in alcohol protection.

Alcohol A functional group highly reactive with many reagents, often requiring protection to avoid side reactions in synthesis.

Deprotection The process of removing a protecting group, restoring the original functional group for further chemical manipulation.

Silicon An element used in place of oxygen in silyl ethers, enabling selective protection of alcohols due to its bonding properties.