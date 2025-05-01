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What is the purpose of using a protecting group for alcohols in organic chemistry? Protecting groups prevent alcohols from reacting during certain steps, allowing selective reactions with other parts of the molecule. What is a silyl ether protecting group made of? A silyl ether protecting group contains silicon (Si) instead of oxygen (O), forming a Si-O bond with the alcohol. What is the most common silyl chloride used to make silyl ethers in Organic Chemistry? TBDMS (tert-butyldimethylsilyl chloride) is the most common silyl chloride used to create silyl ethers. How does the alcohol react with TBDMS chloride to form a silyl ether? The alcohol attacks the silicon atom, causing the chlorine to leave and forming a silyl ether bond. What happens to the chlorine ion after it is kicked off during silyl ether formation? The chlorine ion acts as a base and deprotonates the alcohol, resulting in HCl and the protected silyl ether. Why are silyl ethers useful as protecting groups for alcohols? Silyl ethers are unreactive to strong bases and other reagents, allowing selective reactions with other functional groups. What is the general sequence of steps when using a silyl ether protecting group? The sequence is: protect the alcohol, perform the desired reaction, then deprotect to restore the alcohol. What reagent is commonly used to deprotect silyl ethers? A reagent containing a fluorine atom, such as tetrabutylammonium fluoride (TBAF), is used to deprotect silyl ethers. How does the deprotection mechanism of silyl ethers work? The fluoride ion attacks the silicon, breaking the Si-O bond and releasing the alcohol. What is the final product after deprotection of a silyl ether protecting group? The final product is the original alcohol, restored after removal of the silyl group. What functional group does the silyl ether protect during reactions? The silyl ether protects the alcohol functional group from unwanted reactions. What happens if you do not protect the alcohol during a reaction with strong bases? The alcohol may react or be deprotonated, interfering with the desired reaction on other functional groups. What is the structure of TBDMS, and why is it important to know? TBDMS has a silicon atom bonded to two methyl groups and a tert-butyl group; knowing its structure helps understand the mechanism. What is the role of the protecting group in multi-step organic synthesis? It allows selective reactions on other functional groups while preventing unwanted reactions with the alcohol. What should students practice to master silyl ether protecting groups? Students should practice drawing the mechanism and predicting the final product after protection and deprotection steps.
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Silyl Ether Protecting Groups
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