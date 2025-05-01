What is the purpose of using a protecting group for alcohols in organic chemistry? Protecting groups prevent alcohols from reacting during certain steps, allowing selective reactions with other parts of the molecule.

What is a silyl ether protecting group made of? A silyl ether protecting group contains silicon (Si) instead of oxygen (O), forming a Si-O bond with the alcohol.

What is the most common silyl chloride used to make silyl ethers in Organic Chemistry? TBDMS (tert-butyldimethylsilyl chloride) is the most common silyl chloride used to create silyl ethers.

How does the alcohol react with TBDMS chloride to form a silyl ether? The alcohol attacks the silicon atom, causing the chlorine to leave and forming a silyl ether bond.

What happens to the chlorine ion after it is kicked off during silyl ether formation? The chlorine ion acts as a base and deprotonates the alcohol, resulting in HCl and the protected silyl ether.

Why are silyl ethers useful as protecting groups for alcohols? Silyl ethers are unreactive to strong bases and other reagents, allowing selective reactions with other functional groups.