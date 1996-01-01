Skeletal Structure quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the number of hydrogen atoms in the skeletal (bond line) structure of an alkane?

To determine the number of hydrogen atoms in a skeletal structure of an alkane, count the number of bonds each carbon atom forms with other atoms. Each carbon should have four bonds to satisfy the octet rule. The number of hydrogens on each carbon is equal to 4 minus the number of bonds it forms with other atoms (including carbons and heteroatoms). Sum the hydrogens for all carbons in the molecule.