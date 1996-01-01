Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. A Review of General Chemistry

Skeletal Structure

Since we are going to be drawing A LOT of molecules over the next year, it makes sense to find an easier way to draw them. Hence, I now present to you 🥁 the skeletal structure!

*Also known as bondline structure or line-angle structure. 

Things You Don't Have to Draw

  • Carbons are implied:Every corner is assumed to represent a carbon.
  • Hydrogens are implied:Carbon is assumed to possess enough hydrogens to fill its octets.
  • Lone Pairs are implied:Heteroatoms are assumed to possess enough electrons to fill their octets.
  • Formal Charges are used to indicate when an atom does not satisfy its bonding preference.

Watch Out: ALL hydrogens on heteroatoms MUST be drawn explicitly. 

How bondline is different from Lewis Structures.

Conversion of ethanol from electron dot to bondline

Problem

How many implied hydrogens does each labeled carbon have? 

Problem

How many implied hydrogens does each labeled carbon have? 

Problem

Convert the structure into a line-angle structure. Be sure to assign ALL necessary formal and net charges.

Problem

Convert the structure into a line-angle structure. Be sure to assign ALL necessary formal and net charges.

Problem

Convert the structure into a line-angle structure. Be sure to assign ALL necessary formal and net charges.

 

Hint:Remember that you need to include formal charges if atoms are not at their bond preference. 

Problem

Convert the structure into a line-angle structure. Be sure to assign ALL necessary formal and net charges.

We’ll be drawing these for the rest of the semester. Hope you liking them so far!

