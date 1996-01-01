Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Since we are going to be drawing A LOT of molecules over the next year, it makes sense to find an easier way to draw them. Hence, I now present to you 🥁 the skeletal structure!
*Also known as bondline structure or line-angle structure.
Watch Out: ALL hydrogens on heteroatoms MUST be drawn explicitly.
How bondline is different from Lewis Structures.
Conversion of ethanol from electron dot to bondline
How many implied hydrogens does each labeled carbon have?
How many implied hydrogens does each labeled carbon have?
Convert the structure into a line-angle structure. Be sure to assign ALL necessary formal and net charges.
Convert the structure into a line-angle structure. Be sure to assign ALL necessary formal and net charges.
Convert the structure into a line-angle structure. Be sure to assign ALL necessary formal and net charges.
Hint:Remember that you need to include formal charges if atoms are not at their bond preference.
Convert the structure into a line-angle structure. Be sure to assign ALL necessary formal and net charges.
We’ll be drawing these for the rest of the semester. Hope you liking them so far!