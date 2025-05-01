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Nucleophile A species with a negative or neutral charge that donates electrons to form a new bond, initiating substitution or elimination. Base A compound that removes protons, with strength and bulkiness influencing whether elimination or substitution occurs. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3 carbon, serving as a common substrate in these mechanisms. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons, enabling the formation of a new bond or carbocation. Spectator Ion A cation, often from Group 1 metals, that dissociates in solution and does not participate in the reaction mechanism. Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during unimolecular substitution or elimination, stabilized by alkyl groups. Bulky Base A large, sterically hindered base like tert-butoxide, LDA, or LiTMP, favoring elimination by preventing backside attack. Backside Attack A nucleophilic approach from the side opposite the leaving group, essential for bimolecular substitution. Primary Alkyl Halide A halide where the carbon attached to the halogen is bonded to only one other carbon, favoring direct substitution. Secondary Alkyl Halide A halide with the halogen-bearing carbon bonded to two other carbons, allowing for both substitution and elimination. Tertiary Alkyl Halide A halide where the halogen is attached to a carbon bonded to three other carbons, favoring carbocation pathways. Heat A condition that increases the likelihood of elimination reactions by providing energy for proton removal. Oxide A strong base with the general formula OR−, highly effective at promoting elimination in secondary alkyl halides. Alkynide A strong base featuring a negatively charged carbon in a triple bond, promoting elimination due to instability. Flowchart A stepwise decision tool guiding the selection of substitution or elimination mechanisms based on reactant features.
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart) definitions
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SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
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