Nucleophile A species with a negative or neutral charge that donates electrons to form a new bond, initiating substitution or elimination.

Base A compound that removes protons, with strength and bulkiness influencing whether elimination or substitution occurs.

Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3 carbon, serving as a common substrate in these mechanisms.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons, enabling the formation of a new bond or carbocation.

Spectator Ion A cation, often from Group 1 metals, that dissociates in solution and does not participate in the reaction mechanism.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during unimolecular substitution or elimination, stabilized by alkyl groups.