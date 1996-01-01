Solvents quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a polar aprotic solvent, and why are such solvents preferred for SN2 and E2 mechanisms in organic chemistry?

A polar aprotic solvent is a solvent that has a net dipole (is polar) but cannot hydrogen bond (is aprotic). These solvents do not hinder nucleophiles, allowing them to react more freely, which makes polar aprotic solvents preferred for SN2 and E2 mechanisms.