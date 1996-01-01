Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Solvents are (mostly) inert compounds that provide a medium for a reaction to take place in.
General format of reactions and how to interpret solvents.
Although extremely important in lab, they rarely affect the outcome of a written reaction in Orgo 1. In fact, for the purposes of this course, I will usually have you ignore solvents in questions requiring you to predict mechanisms.
There are exceptions to the above reaction format. If reagents are numbered, several may be both above and below the arrow. However, many simple reactions do follow this format.
The difference between protic vs. aprotic solvents.
Polar solvents are solvents which contain a net dipole.
Identification of polarity in solvents
The structure in the video and below is actually DMA since it's chemical formula is CH3CON(CH3)2.
DMF would simply have an H instead of a CH3 coming off the carbonyl carbon to the left. Both would be considered polar aprotic solvents since no hydrogen bonding occurs.
