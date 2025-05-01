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Sonogashira Coupling Reaction A process joining an aryl or vinyl halide with a terminal alkyne using palladium and copper catalysts in four mechanistic steps. Aryl Halide An aromatic ring bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling reactions. Vinyl Halide A molecule containing a halogen attached to an alkene carbon, acting as a coupling partner. Terminal Alkyne A hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon triple bond and a hydrogen on one end, providing a reactive site for coupling. Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that enables oxidative addition and facilitates bond formation in the reaction. Copper Co-catalyst A metal species that activates the terminal alkyne, enhancing the efficiency of the main catalyst. Triethylamine A base used to deprotonate the terminal alkyne, generating a nucleophilic carbon for further reaction. Oxidative Addition A mechanistic step where palladium inserts into the carbon-halogen bond, activating the halide for coupling. Transmetalation A process where the alkyne group transfers from copper to palladium, enabling the formation of the new bond. Reductive Elimination The final step where the coupled product forms and the palladium catalyst is regenerated for another cycle. Cross Coupling Reaction A class of reactions where two different organic groups are joined via a metal-catalyzed process. Leaving Group An atom or group, such as halide or triflate, that departs with a pair of electrons during bond formation. Transition Metal Complex A coordination entity containing a central metal atom, such as palladium, surrounded by ligands. Deprotonation The removal of a proton from a molecule, often making the remaining species more nucleophilic. Ligand An ion or molecule bound to a central metal atom, influencing the reactivity and stability of the complex.
Sonogashira Coupling Reaction definitions
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