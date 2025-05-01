Sonogashira Coupling Reaction A process joining an aryl or vinyl halide with a terminal alkyne using palladium and copper catalysts in four mechanistic steps.

Aryl Halide An aromatic ring bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling reactions.

Vinyl Halide A molecule containing a halogen attached to an alkene carbon, acting as a coupling partner.

Terminal Alkyne A hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon triple bond and a hydrogen on one end, providing a reactive site for coupling.

Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that enables oxidative addition and facilitates bond formation in the reaction.

Copper Co-catalyst A metal species that activates the terminal alkyne, enhancing the efficiency of the main catalyst.