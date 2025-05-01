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Sonogashira Coupling Reaction definitions

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  • Sonogashira Coupling Reaction
    A process joining an aryl or vinyl halide with a terminal alkyne using palladium and copper catalysts in four mechanistic steps.
  • Aryl Halide
    An aromatic ring bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling reactions.
  • Vinyl Halide
    A molecule containing a halogen attached to an alkene carbon, acting as a coupling partner.
  • Terminal Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon triple bond and a hydrogen on one end, providing a reactive site for coupling.
  • Palladium Catalyst
    A transition metal complex that enables oxidative addition and facilitates bond formation in the reaction.
  • Copper Co-catalyst
    A metal species that activates the terminal alkyne, enhancing the efficiency of the main catalyst.
  • Triethylamine
    A base used to deprotonate the terminal alkyne, generating a nucleophilic carbon for further reaction.
  • Oxidative Addition
    A mechanistic step where palladium inserts into the carbon-halogen bond, activating the halide for coupling.
  • Transmetalation
    A process where the alkyne group transfers from copper to palladium, enabling the formation of the new bond.
  • Reductive Elimination
    The final step where the coupled product forms and the palladium catalyst is regenerated for another cycle.
  • Cross Coupling Reaction
    A class of reactions where two different organic groups are joined via a metal-catalyzed process.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group, such as halide or triflate, that departs with a pair of electrons during bond formation.
  • Transition Metal Complex
    A coordination entity containing a central metal atom, such as palladium, surrounded by ligands.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton from a molecule, often making the remaining species more nucleophilic.
  • Ligand
    An ion or molecule bound to a central metal atom, influencing the reactivity and stability of the complex.