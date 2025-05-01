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Sonogashira Coupling Reaction quiz

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  • What two types of organic halides can participate in the Sonogashira coupling reaction?
    Aryl halides and vinyl halides can participate in the Sonogashira coupling reaction.
  • What is the main catalyst used in the Sonogashira coupling reaction?
    Palladium is the main catalyst used in the Sonogashira coupling reaction.
  • What role does copper play in the Sonogashira coupling reaction?
    Copper acts as a co-catalyst, working cooperatively with palladium to enhance the reaction.
  • What type of alkyne is required for the Sonogashira coupling reaction?
    A terminal alkyne, which has at least one hydrogen attached to a triple-bonded carbon, is required.
  • What is the typical base used in the Sonogashira coupling reaction?
    Triethylamine is typically used as the base in the Sonogashira coupling reaction.
  • What is the purpose of the base in the Sonogashira reaction?
    The base deprotonates the terminal alkyne, making the alkyne carbon negatively charged and ready to bind to copper.
  • What are the four main steps in the Sonogashira coupling mechanism?
    The four main steps are preparation of the coupling agent (step zero), oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination.
  • During which step does palladium attach to the halide group of the aryl or vinyl halide?
    Palladium attaches to the halide group during the oxidative addition step.
  • What happens during the transmetalation step of the Sonogashira reaction?
    The alkyne group, activated by copper, is transferred from copper to the palladium complex.
  • What is formed during the reductive elimination step of the Sonogashira reaction?
    The coupled product, where the aryl/vinyl group is joined to the alkyne, is formed, and the palladium catalyst is regenerated.
  • What is unique about the Sonogashira coupling compared to other coupling reactions?
    It uniquely uses both palladium and copper catalysts working cooperatively and includes a preparatory step (step zero).
  • What is the function of the copper catalyst in the preparation step (step zero)?
    Copper binds to the deprotonated terminal alkyne, activating it for the coupling reaction.
  • Which leaving groups are commonly involved in the Sonogashira coupling reaction?
    Common leaving groups are chlorine, bromine, iodine, or triflate.
  • What is the general product of the Sonogashira coupling reaction?
    The general product is a molecule where an aryl or vinyl group is coupled to a terminal alkyne, forming a new carbon-carbon bond.
  • Why is regeneration of the palladium catalyst important in the Sonogashira reaction?
    Regeneration allows the palladium catalyst to participate in additional reaction cycles, making the process catalytic.