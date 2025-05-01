What two types of organic halides can participate in the Sonogashira coupling reaction? Aryl halides and vinyl halides can participate in the Sonogashira coupling reaction.

What is the main catalyst used in the Sonogashira coupling reaction? Palladium is the main catalyst used in the Sonogashira coupling reaction.

What role does copper play in the Sonogashira coupling reaction? Copper acts as a co-catalyst, working cooperatively with palladium to enhance the reaction.

What type of alkyne is required for the Sonogashira coupling reaction? A terminal alkyne, which has at least one hydrogen attached to a triple-bonded carbon, is required.

What is the typical base used in the Sonogashira coupling reaction? Triethylamine is typically used as the base in the Sonogashira coupling reaction.

What is the purpose of the base in the Sonogashira reaction? The base deprotonates the terminal alkyne, making the alkyne carbon negatively charged and ready to bind to copper.