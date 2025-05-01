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Conjugation Delocalization of electrons across adjacent p orbitals, increasing stability of intermediates through resonance. Resonance Electron delocalization that distributes charge over multiple atoms, reducing energy and increasing stability. Carbocation Positively charged carbon species whose stability increases with more alkyl groups and resonance. Radical Neutral species with an unpaired electron, highly stabilized at allylic and benzylic positions by resonance. Allylic Position Location adjacent to a double bond, ideal for stabilizing intermediates via resonance. Benzylic Position Site directly attached to a benzene ring, offering exceptional resonance stabilization for intermediates. Hyperconjugation Stabilization effect from adjacent sigma bonds, especially important for carbocation stability. Primary Carbocation Species with a positive charge on a carbon attached to one other carbon, generally unstable unless conjugated. Tertiary Carbocation Species with a positive charge on a carbon attached to three other carbons, highly stabilized by hyperconjugation. Termination Step Final stage in radical reactions where two radicals combine to form a stable sigma bond. Nucleophilic Attack Process where an electron-rich species donates a pair of electrons to an electron-deficient intermediate. Sigma Bond Strong covalent bond formed by direct overlap of orbitals, often resulting from radical combination. Reactive Intermediate Short-lived, high-energy species such as carbocations or radicals, crucial in organic reaction mechanisms.
Stability of Conjugated Intermediates definitions
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