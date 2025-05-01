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Stability of Conjugated Intermediates definitions

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  • Conjugation
    Delocalization of electrons across adjacent p orbitals, increasing stability of intermediates through resonance.
  • Resonance
    Electron delocalization that distributes charge over multiple atoms, reducing energy and increasing stability.
  • Carbocation
    Positively charged carbon species whose stability increases with more alkyl groups and resonance.
  • Radical
    Neutral species with an unpaired electron, highly stabilized at allylic and benzylic positions by resonance.
  • Allylic Position
    Location adjacent to a double bond, ideal for stabilizing intermediates via resonance.
  • Benzylic Position
    Site directly attached to a benzene ring, offering exceptional resonance stabilization for intermediates.
  • Hyperconjugation
    Stabilization effect from adjacent sigma bonds, especially important for carbocation stability.
  • Primary Carbocation
    Species with a positive charge on a carbon attached to one other carbon, generally unstable unless conjugated.
  • Tertiary Carbocation
    Species with a positive charge on a carbon attached to three other carbons, highly stabilized by hyperconjugation.
  • Termination Step
    Final stage in radical reactions where two radicals combine to form a stable sigma bond.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    Process where an electron-rich species donates a pair of electrons to an electron-deficient intermediate.
  • Sigma Bond
    Strong covalent bond formed by direct overlap of orbitals, often resulting from radical combination.
  • Reactive Intermediate
    Short-lived, high-energy species such as carbocations or radicals, crucial in organic reaction mechanisms.