Conjugation Delocalization of electrons across adjacent p orbitals, increasing stability of intermediates through resonance.

Resonance Electron delocalization that distributes charge over multiple atoms, reducing energy and increasing stability.

Carbocation Positively charged carbon species whose stability increases with more alkyl groups and resonance.

Radical Neutral species with an unpaired electron, highly stabilized at allylic and benzylic positions by resonance.

Allylic Position Location adjacent to a double bond, ideal for stabilizing intermediates via resonance.

Benzylic Position Site directly attached to a benzene ring, offering exceptional resonance stabilization for intermediates.