How does conjugation affect the stability of organic reaction intermediates? Conjugation stabilizes intermediates by allowing resonance, which delocalizes charge or unpaired electrons, making the intermediate more stable.

Which is more stable: a primary allylic carbocation or a typical primary carbocation, and why? A primary allylic carbocation is more stable because it can resonate, whereas a typical primary carbocation cannot.

What is the trend in carbocation stability as you add more alkyl (R) groups? Carbocation stability increases as you add more alkyl groups, with tertiary being the most stable due to hyperconjugation.

Why are primary benzylic carbocations more stable than typical primary carbocations? Primary benzylic carbocations are more stable because the positive charge can be delocalized into the aromatic ring through resonance.

How does resonance affect radicals compared to carbocations? Resonance stabilizes radicals even more than carbocations, making allylic and benzylic radicals especially stable.

What is the most stable type of radical, and why? Allylic and benzylic radicals are the most stable because resonance allows the unpaired electron to be delocalized.