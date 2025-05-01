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Epoxy Resin A thermosetting polymer formed by the reaction of epichlorohydrin and BPA, featuring strong covalent cross-links and high durability. Bisphenol A An aromatic compound with two phenol groups, serving as a nucleophile in the formation of certain step-growth polymers. Epichlorohydrin A molecule containing an epoxide ring, a methylene group, and a chlorine atom, acting as a key monomer in resin synthesis. Epoxide Ring A three-membered cyclic ether highly strained and reactive, central to the polymerization process in resin formation. Methylene Group A -CH2- unit that links functional groups, present in epichlorohydrin and crucial for connecting monomer units. Chlorine A halogen atom bonded to the methylene group in epichlorohydrin, influencing the molecule's reactivity. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient site, initiating polymer chain growth. Addition Polymerization A process where monomers join without byproducts, often involving ring opening to form long chains. Cross-Linking The formation of covalent bonds between polymer chains, resulting in a rigid, thermosetting network. Thermosetting Polymer A material that becomes irreversibly hard upon curing due to extensive cross-linking. Covalent Bonding A strong chemical connection involving shared electron pairs, providing stability to polymer structures. Activation Energy The minimum energy required to initiate the polymerization process, typically high in thermosetting systems. Protonation Step A stage in the mechanism where a proton is added, often finalizing the formation of the polymer chain.
Step-Growth Polymers: Epoxy Resin definitions
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