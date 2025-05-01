Epoxy Resin A thermosetting polymer formed by the reaction of epichlorohydrin and BPA, featuring strong covalent cross-links and high durability.

Bisphenol A An aromatic compound with two phenol groups, serving as a nucleophile in the formation of certain step-growth polymers.

Epichlorohydrin A molecule containing an epoxide ring, a methylene group, and a chlorine atom, acting as a key monomer in resin synthesis.

Epoxide Ring A three-membered cyclic ether highly strained and reactive, central to the polymerization process in resin formation.

Methylene Group A -CH2- unit that links functional groups, present in epichlorohydrin and crucial for connecting monomer units.

Chlorine A halogen atom bonded to the methylene group in epichlorohydrin, influencing the molecule's reactivity.