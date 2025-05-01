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Step-Growth Polymers: Epoxy Resin definitions

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  • Epoxy Resin
    A thermosetting polymer formed by the reaction of epichlorohydrin and BPA, featuring strong covalent cross-links and high durability.
  • Bisphenol A
    An aromatic compound with two phenol groups, serving as a nucleophile in the formation of certain step-growth polymers.
  • Epichlorohydrin
    A molecule containing an epoxide ring, a methylene group, and a chlorine atom, acting as a key monomer in resin synthesis.
  • Epoxide Ring
    A three-membered cyclic ether highly strained and reactive, central to the polymerization process in resin formation.
  • Methylene Group
    A -CH2- unit that links functional groups, present in epichlorohydrin and crucial for connecting monomer units.
  • Chlorine
    A halogen atom bonded to the methylene group in epichlorohydrin, influencing the molecule's reactivity.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A reaction where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient site, initiating polymer chain growth.
  • Addition Polymerization
    A process where monomers join without byproducts, often involving ring opening to form long chains.
  • Cross-Linking
    The formation of covalent bonds between polymer chains, resulting in a rigid, thermosetting network.
  • Thermosetting Polymer
    A material that becomes irreversibly hard upon curing due to extensive cross-linking.
  • Covalent Bonding
    A strong chemical connection involving shared electron pairs, providing stability to polymer structures.
  • Activation Energy
    The minimum energy required to initiate the polymerization process, typically high in thermosetting systems.
  • Protonation Step
    A stage in the mechanism where a proton is added, often finalizing the formation of the polymer chain.