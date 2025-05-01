Skip to main content
Back

Step-Growth Polymers: Polyurethane Mechanism definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Polyurethane
    A polymer formed by linking diols and toluene diisocyanate through urethane bonds in a two-step nucleophilic addition process.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A reaction where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient carbon, key in forming urethane linkages.
  • Diol
    A molecule containing two hydroxyl groups, serving as a reactant in polyurethane synthesis.
  • Toluene Diisocyanate
    An aromatic compound with two isocyanate groups, commonly used in an 80:20 mixture of 2,4 and 2,6 isomers.
  • 2,4-Isomer
    The major form of toluene diisocyanate, with isocyanate groups at positions 2 and 4 relative to the methyl group.
  • 2,6-Isomer
    A minor form of toluene diisocyanate, with isocyanate groups at positions 2 and 6 on the aromatic ring.
  • Isocyanate Group
    A functional group with the structure –N=C=O, highly reactive toward nucleophiles like alcohols.
  • Urethane Linkage
    A bond formed between an alcohol and an isocyanate group, connecting monomer units in polyurethanes.
  • Addition Polymer
    A macromolecule created by sequential addition of monomers without loss of small molecules.
  • Methyl Group
    A –CH3 substituent on toluene, designated as position 1 for isomer identification in diisocyanates.
  • Mechanism
    A stepwise description of how reactants convert to products, here involving two stages for polyurethane formation.
  • Isomer Distribution
    The relative proportions of different structural forms, such as the 80:20 ratio of 2,4 to 2,6 toluene diisocyanate.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic reactions, such as isocyanate in this context.
  • Materials Science
    A field focused on the properties and applications of substances like polyurethanes in various industries.