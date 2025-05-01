Polyurethane A polymer formed by linking diols and toluene diisocyanate through urethane bonds in a two-step nucleophilic addition process.

Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient carbon, key in forming urethane linkages.

Diol A molecule containing two hydroxyl groups, serving as a reactant in polyurethane synthesis.

Toluene Diisocyanate An aromatic compound with two isocyanate groups, commonly used in an 80:20 mixture of 2,4 and 2,6 isomers.

2,4-Isomer The major form of toluene diisocyanate, with isocyanate groups at positions 2 and 4 relative to the methyl group.

2,6-Isomer A minor form of toluene diisocyanate, with isocyanate groups at positions 2 and 6 on the aromatic ring.