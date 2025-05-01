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Polyurethane A polymer formed by linking diols and toluene diisocyanate through urethane bonds in a two-step nucleophilic addition process. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient carbon, key in forming urethane linkages. Diol A molecule containing two hydroxyl groups, serving as a reactant in polyurethane synthesis. Toluene Diisocyanate An aromatic compound with two isocyanate groups, commonly used in an 80:20 mixture of 2,4 and 2,6 isomers. 2,4-Isomer The major form of toluene diisocyanate, with isocyanate groups at positions 2 and 4 relative to the methyl group. 2,6-Isomer A minor form of toluene diisocyanate, with isocyanate groups at positions 2 and 6 on the aromatic ring. Isocyanate Group A functional group with the structure –N=C=O, highly reactive toward nucleophiles like alcohols. Urethane Linkage A bond formed between an alcohol and an isocyanate group, connecting monomer units in polyurethanes. Addition Polymer A macromolecule created by sequential addition of monomers without loss of small molecules. Methyl Group A –CH3 substituent on toluene, designated as position 1 for isomer identification in diisocyanates. Mechanism A stepwise description of how reactants convert to products, here involving two stages for polyurethane formation. Isomer Distribution The relative proportions of different structural forms, such as the 80:20 ratio of 2,4 to 2,6 toluene diisocyanate. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic reactions, such as isocyanate in this context. Materials Science A field focused on the properties and applications of substances like polyurethanes in various industries.
Step-Growth Polymers: Polyurethane Mechanism definitions
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