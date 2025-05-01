What is the primary reactant used in the formation of polyurethanes? Polyurethanes are formed from the nucleophilic addition of a diol to toluene diisocyanate.

What is the typical isomer ratio of toluene diisocyanate used in polyurethane synthesis? The typical mixture is 80% 2,4-toluene diisocyanate and 20% 2,6-toluene diisocyanate.

Which isomer of toluene diisocyanate is considered the default in reactions? The 2,4-toluene diisocyanate is considered the default isomer in reactions.

Where are the isocyanate groups located in the 2,4-toluene diisocyanate isomer? The isocyanate groups are at positions 2 and 4 on the toluene ring.

What is the position of the methyl group in toluene diisocyanate? The methyl group is at position 1 on the toluene ring.

How many steps are involved in the mechanism of polyurethane formation? The mechanism involves two steps.