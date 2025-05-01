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Step-Growth Polymers: Polyurethane Mechanism quiz

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  • What is the primary reactant used in the formation of polyurethanes?
    Polyurethanes are formed from the nucleophilic addition of a diol to toluene diisocyanate.
  • What is the typical isomer ratio of toluene diisocyanate used in polyurethane synthesis?
    The typical mixture is 80% 2,4-toluene diisocyanate and 20% 2,6-toluene diisocyanate.
  • Which isomer of toluene diisocyanate is considered the default in reactions?
    The 2,4-toluene diisocyanate is considered the default isomer in reactions.
  • Where are the isocyanate groups located in the 2,4-toluene diisocyanate isomer?
    The isocyanate groups are at positions 2 and 4 on the toluene ring.
  • What is the position of the methyl group in toluene diisocyanate?
    The methyl group is at position 1 on the toluene ring.
  • How many steps are involved in the mechanism of polyurethane formation?
    The mechanism involves two steps.
  • What type of reaction mechanism forms polyurethanes?
    Polyurethanes form via nucleophilic addition.
  • What functional group is attacked during polyurethane formation?
    The isocyanate functional group is attacked during the reaction.
  • What linkage is formed in the polyurethane synthesis mechanism?
    Urethane linkages are formed.
  • What is the minor isomer present in toluene diisocyanate mixtures?
    The minor isomer is 2,6-toluene diisocyanate.
  • How are trace amounts of 2,5-toluene diisocyanate treated in reactions?
    Trace amounts of 2,5-toluene diisocyanate are considered negligible and not important.
  • What must be specified if a reaction uses the 2,6 or 2,5 isomer of toluene diisocyanate?
    The isomer must be explicitly stated in the question.
  • Why is understanding isomer distribution important in polyurethane synthesis?
    It is essential for correctly synthesizing polyurethanes and predicting their properties.
  • What is the main application area for polyurethanes?
    Polyurethanes are important addition polymers used in materials science and polymer chemistry.
  • What is the priority group when numbering the toluene ring in toluene diisocyanate?
    The methyl group is the priority group and is assigned position 1.