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Urethane A carbonate ester formed by combining an isocyanate and an alcohol through nucleophilic addition. Carbamate Ester A molecule featuring a carbonyl bonded to both an amino group and an alkoxy group. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient carbon, forming a new bond. Isocyanate A functional group containing a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen and nitrogen, highly reactive with alcohols. Alcohol A compound with a hydroxyl group, serving as a nucleophile in reactions with isocyanates. Carbonyl Group A functional group with a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, central to ester and amide structures. Amino Group A nitrogen-containing group, often bonded to hydrogens or carbons, present in carbamate esters. Alkoxy Group An oxygen atom bonded to a carbon chain, derived from alcohols and present in esters. Polyurethane A polymer produced by linking multiple urethane units, widely used in foams and coatings. Condensation Polymer A macromolecule formed by joining monomers with the loss of small molecules like water or alcohol. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, often involved in reactivity of isocyanates. Ester A compound with a carbonyl adjacent to an oxygen atom bonded to another carbon, key in urethane structure.
Step-Growth Polymers: Urethane definitions
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