Urethane A carbonate ester formed by combining an isocyanate and an alcohol through nucleophilic addition.

Carbamate Ester A molecule featuring a carbonyl bonded to both an amino group and an alkoxy group.

Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient carbon, forming a new bond.

Isocyanate A functional group containing a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen and nitrogen, highly reactive with alcohols.

Alcohol A compound with a hydroxyl group, serving as a nucleophile in reactions with isocyanates.

Carbonyl Group A functional group with a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, central to ester and amide structures.