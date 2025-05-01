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Step-Growth Polymers: Urethane definitions

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  • Urethane
    A carbonate ester formed by combining an isocyanate and an alcohol through nucleophilic addition.
  • Carbamate Ester
    A molecule featuring a carbonyl bonded to both an amino group and an alkoxy group.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A reaction where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient carbon, forming a new bond.
  • Isocyanate
    A functional group containing a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen and nitrogen, highly reactive with alcohols.
  • Alcohol
    A compound with a hydroxyl group, serving as a nucleophile in reactions with isocyanates.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group with a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, central to ester and amide structures.
  • Amino Group
    A nitrogen-containing group, often bonded to hydrogens or carbons, present in carbamate esters.
  • Alkoxy Group
    An oxygen atom bonded to a carbon chain, derived from alcohols and present in esters.
  • Polyurethane
    A polymer produced by linking multiple urethane units, widely used in foams and coatings.
  • Condensation Polymer
    A macromolecule formed by joining monomers with the loss of small molecules like water or alcohol.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, often involved in reactivity of isocyanates.
  • Ester
    A compound with a carbonyl adjacent to an oxygen atom bonded to another carbon, key in urethane structure.