What two types of molecules react to form a urethane? An isocyanate reacts with an alcohol to form a urethane.

What type of reaction mechanism is involved in urethane formation? Urethane formation involves a nucleophilic addition reaction.

What is the functional group structure of a carbamate (urethane) ester? A carbamate ester has a carbonyl group bonded to an amino group (NR2) and an alkoxy group (OR).

During urethane formation, where does the hydrogen from the alcohol end up? The hydrogen from the alcohol attaches to the nitrogen atom of the isocyanate.

In urethane formation, where does the alkoxy (RO) portion of the alcohol go? The alkoxy (RO) portion bonds to the carbonyl carbon of the isocyanate.

What is the significance of isocyanates in urethane synthesis? Isocyanates are highly reactive with alcohols, making them essential for synthesizing urethanes and polyurethanes.