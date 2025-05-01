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What two types of molecules react to form a urethane? An isocyanate reacts with an alcohol to form a urethane. What type of reaction mechanism is involved in urethane formation? Urethane formation involves a nucleophilic addition reaction. What is the functional group structure of a carbamate (urethane) ester? A carbamate ester has a carbonyl group bonded to an amino group (NR2) and an alkoxy group (OR). During urethane formation, where does the hydrogen from the alcohol end up? The hydrogen from the alcohol attaches to the nitrogen atom of the isocyanate. In urethane formation, where does the alkoxy (RO) portion of the alcohol go? The alkoxy (RO) portion bonds to the carbonyl carbon of the isocyanate. What is the significance of isocyanates in urethane synthesis? Isocyanates are highly reactive with alcohols, making them essential for synthesizing urethanes and polyurethanes. What is the general formula for the amino group in a carbamate ester? The amino group is represented as NR2, where R can be a carbon or hydrogen. What is the general formula for the alkoxy group in a carbamate ester? The alkoxy group is represented as OR, where R must be a carbon. What type of polymer is formed by the reaction of isocyanates with alcohols? Polyurethanes are formed by the reaction of isocyanates with alcohols. What bond is formed between the alcohol and isocyanate during urethane synthesis? A new C–O bond is formed between the carbonyl carbon of the isocyanate and the alkoxy group from the alcohol. What happens to the pi bond of the isocyanate during urethane formation? The pi bond of the isocyanate is broken to allow the alcohol to add to the molecule. What is the simplest way to describe urethane formation without a detailed mechanism? An isocyanate reacts with an alcohol, transferring the alcohol's hydrogen to nitrogen and the RO group to the carbonyl carbon. What is the role of the carbonyl group in urethane formation? The carbonyl group acts as the electrophilic center that the alcohol attacks during nucleophilic addition. Why is urethane formation considered a condensation polymerization? Because it involves the combination of two molecules (isocyanate and alcohol) to form a larger molecule with the loss of a small molecule (often water or another small byproduct in related reactions). What is the importance of urethane chemistry in industry? Urethane chemistry is crucial for producing polyurethanes, which are widely used in foams, coatings, and elastomers.
Step-Growth Polymers: Urethane quiz
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