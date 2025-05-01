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Step-Growth Polymers definitions

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  • Step-Growth Polymerization
    Polymer formation process where fragments combine sequentially, often involving bifunctional monomers and stepwise growth.
  • Condensation Polymer
    Linear macromolecule produced from bifunctional monomers with the elimination of small molecules like water or HCl.
  • Bifunctional Monomer
    Small molecule containing two reactive groups, enabling linkage at both ends during polymer formation.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    Reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an acyl compound, key in forming certain polymers.
  • Polyamide
    Polymer featuring repeating amide bonds, typically formed from diacids and diamines with water loss.
  • Polyester
    Polymer with ester linkages in its backbone, commonly produced from carboxylic acids and alcohols.
  • Polycarbonate
    Polymer containing carbonate groups, often synthesized from phosgene and diols with HCl as a byproduct.
  • Polyurethane
    Polymer formed from diisocyanates and polyols, characterized by urethane linkages and diverse applications.
  • Epoxy Resin
    Cross-linked polymer made from epichlorohydrin and Bisphenol A, valued for strong adhesive and structural properties.
  • Diol
    Organic compound with two hydroxyl groups, serving as a key building block in various polymerizations.
  • Diamine
    Molecule containing two amino groups, essential for forming polyamides through condensation reactions.
  • Isocyanate
    Functional group with the structure –N=C=O, crucial in polyurethane synthesis.
  • Dehydration
    Process involving the removal of water during the formation of polymers from monomers.
  • Carboxylic Acid Derivative
    Compound related to carboxylic acids, such as acid chlorides or esters, often participating in polymerization.
  • Epichlorohydrin
    Reactive compound used with Bisphenol A to produce epoxy resins, featuring both epoxide and chloro groups.