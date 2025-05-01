Step-Growth Polymerization Polymer formation process where fragments combine sequentially, often involving bifunctional monomers and stepwise growth.

Condensation Polymer Linear macromolecule produced from bifunctional monomers with the elimination of small molecules like water or HCl.

Bifunctional Monomer Small molecule containing two reactive groups, enabling linkage at both ends during polymer formation.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an acyl compound, key in forming certain polymers.

Polyamide Polymer featuring repeating amide bonds, typically formed from diacids and diamines with water loss.

Polyester Polymer with ester linkages in its backbone, commonly produced from carboxylic acids and alcohols.