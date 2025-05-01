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Step-Growth Polymerization Polymer formation process where fragments combine sequentially, often involving bifunctional monomers and stepwise growth. Condensation Polymer Linear macromolecule produced from bifunctional monomers with the elimination of small molecules like water or HCl. Bifunctional Monomer Small molecule containing two reactive groups, enabling linkage at both ends during polymer formation. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an acyl compound, key in forming certain polymers. Polyamide Polymer featuring repeating amide bonds, typically formed from diacids and diamines with water loss. Polyester Polymer with ester linkages in its backbone, commonly produced from carboxylic acids and alcohols. Polycarbonate Polymer containing carbonate groups, often synthesized from phosgene and diols with HCl as a byproduct. Polyurethane Polymer formed from diisocyanates and polyols, characterized by urethane linkages and diverse applications. Epoxy Resin Cross-linked polymer made from epichlorohydrin and Bisphenol A, valued for strong adhesive and structural properties. Diol Organic compound with two hydroxyl groups, serving as a key building block in various polymerizations. Diamine Molecule containing two amino groups, essential for forming polyamides through condensation reactions. Isocyanate Functional group with the structure –N=C=O, crucial in polyurethane synthesis. Dehydration Process involving the removal of water during the formation of polymers from monomers. Carboxylic Acid Derivative Compound related to carboxylic acids, such as acid chlorides or esters, often participating in polymerization. Epichlorohydrin Reactive compound used with Bisphenol A to produce epoxy resins, featuring both epoxide and chloro groups.
Step-Growth Polymers definitions
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