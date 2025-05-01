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What is a step-growth polymer, and how does it form? A step-growth polymer forms when bifunctional monomers combine in steps, creating fragments like dimers and trimers that eventually link to form a polymer. What distinguishes a condensation polymer from other step-growth polymers? A condensation polymer is a linear polymer formed from bifunctional monomers, typically with the loss of a small molecule such as water. What is the main mechanism for the first three types of step-growth polymerization reactions? The first three types mainly proceed via nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanisms. Which functional groups are commonly involved in step-growth polymerization? Common functional groups include carboxylic acids, alcohols, amines, diols, diamines, and isocyanates. What small molecule is typically lost during the formation of polyamides and polyesters? Water is typically lost during the formation of both polyamides and polyesters. What are the monomers used to form a polyamide? Polyamides are formed from a diacid and a diamine. What are the monomers used to form a polyester? Polyesters are formed from a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. What is the byproduct when phosgene reacts with a diol to form a polycarbonate? The byproduct is HCl (hydrogen chloride). What is the typical structure of toluene diisocyanate used in polyurethane formation? Toluene diisocyanate is a benzene ring with a methyl group and two isocyanate groups attached. What type of reaction mechanism is involved in polyurethane formation? Polyurethane formation involves an addition reaction mechanism. What are the two main reactants in the formation of epoxy resin? Epoxy resin is formed from epichlorohydrin and Bisphenol A (BPA). How are the first three step-growth polymerization reactions similar? They all follow nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanisms and involve carboxylic acid derivatives. What is the role of bifunctional monomers in step-growth polymerization? Bifunctional monomers allow the formation of long polymer chains by reacting at both functional groups. What is the difference in mechanism between the top three and bottom two step-growth polymerization reactions discussed? The top three use nucleophilic acyl substitution, while the bottom two use nucleophilic addition or SN2 mechanisms. What is Bisphenol A (BPA), and how is it structurally characterized? Bisphenol A (BPA) consists of two phenol groups connected to the same carbon, which also has two methyl groups attached.
Step-Growth Polymers quiz
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