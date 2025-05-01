What is a step-growth polymer, and how does it form? A step-growth polymer forms when bifunctional monomers combine in steps, creating fragments like dimers and trimers that eventually link to form a polymer.

What distinguishes a condensation polymer from other step-growth polymers? A condensation polymer is a linear polymer formed from bifunctional monomers, typically with the loss of a small molecule such as water.

What is the main mechanism for the first three types of step-growth polymerization reactions? The first three types mainly proceed via nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanisms.

Which functional groups are commonly involved in step-growth polymerization? Common functional groups include carboxylic acids, alcohols, amines, diols, diamines, and isocyanates.

What small molecule is typically lost during the formation of polyamides and polyesters? Water is typically lost during the formation of both polyamides and polyesters.

What are the monomers used to form a polyamide? Polyamides are formed from a diacid and a diamine.