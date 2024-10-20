Steroids quiz Flashcards
Steroids quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/13
Terms in this set (13)
- How do most steroids differ from one another?Most steroids differ in the functional groups attached to their tetracyclic core, which can vary in position and type, affecting their biological function.
- Which class of lipids has four fused carbon rings?Steroids are the class of lipids that have four fused carbon rings.
- How are steroids similar to other lipids?Steroids are similar to other lipids in that they are non-hydrolyzable and hydrophobic, allowing them to interact with lipid membranes.
- Which of the following is true about steroid hormones? A) They are derived from amino acids B) They have a tetracyclic structure C) They are hydrolyzable D) They are soluble in waterB) They have a tetracyclic structure
- Which of the following lipids is classified as a steroid? A) Phospholipid B) Cholesterol C) Triglyceride D) Fatty acidB) Cholesterol
- Which of the following is not a steroid-based hormone? A) Testosterone B) Insulin C) Cortisol D) ProgesteroneB) Insulin
- Which of the following is true for steroid hormones? A) They are water-soluble B) They are derived from cholesterol C) They are proteins D) They are carbohydratesB) They are derived from cholesterol
- Which statement about steroid hormones is true? A) They are synthesized from amino acids B) They are stored in vesicles C) They pass through cell membranes easily D) They are hydrophilicC) They pass through cell membranes easily
- Which of the following is not a steroid hormone? A) Estrogen B) Cortisol C) Aldosterone D) InsulinD) Insulin
- Which of the following is a function of a steroid? A) Energy storage B) Catalyzing reactions C) Regulating muscle growth D) Forming cell wallsC) Regulating muscle growth
- How do steroid hormones differ from polypeptide hormones and most amino-acid-derived hormones?Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble and can pass through cell membranes, whereas polypeptide and amino-acid-derived hormones are typically water-soluble and bind to cell surface receptors.
- Which of the following is a similarity between peptide and steroid hormones? A) Both are derived from cholesterol B) Both are water-soluble C) Both act as chemical messengers D) Both are stored in vesiclesC) Both act as chemical messengers
- Steroid hormones are derived from what molecule?Steroid hormones are derived from cholesterol.