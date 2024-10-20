Steroids quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

How do most steroids differ from one another? Most steroids differ in the functional groups attached to their tetracyclic core, which can vary in position and type, affecting their biological function.

Which class of lipids has four fused carbon rings? Steroids are the class of lipids that have four fused carbon rings.

How are steroids similar to other lipids? Steroids are similar to other lipids in that they are non-hydrolyzable and hydrophobic, allowing them to interact with lipid membranes.

Which of the following is true about steroid hormones? A) They are derived from amino acids B) They have a tetracyclic structure C) They are hydrolyzable D) They are soluble in water B) They have a tetracyclic structure

Which of the following lipids is classified as a steroid? A) Phospholipid B) Cholesterol C) Triglyceride D) Fatty acid B) Cholesterol

Which of the following is not a steroid-based hormone? A) Testosterone B) Insulin C) Cortisol D) Progesterone B) Insulin

Which of the following is true for steroid hormones? A) They are water-soluble B) They are derived from cholesterol C) They are proteins D) They are carbohydrates B) They are derived from cholesterol

Which statement about steroid hormones is true? A) They are synthesized from amino acids B) They are stored in vesicles C) They pass through cell membranes easily D) They are hydrophilic C) They pass through cell membranes easily

Which of the following is not a steroid hormone? A) Estrogen B) Cortisol C) Aldosterone D) Insulin D) Insulin

Which of the following is a function of a steroid? A) Energy storage B) Catalyzing reactions C) Regulating muscle growth D) Forming cell walls C) Regulating muscle growth

How do steroid hormones differ from polypeptide hormones and most amino-acid-derived hormones? Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble and can pass through cell membranes, whereas polypeptide and amino-acid-derived hormones are typically water-soluble and bind to cell surface receptors.

Which of the following is a similarity between peptide and steroid hormones? A) Both are derived from cholesterol B) Both are water-soluble C) Both act as chemical messengers D) Both are stored in vesicles C) Both act as chemical messengers