Drostanolone propionate is a synthetic androgen that has been used to treat breast cancer. Number the carbon atoms with groups in red.
Which one of the structures given below fulfills the given criteria?
1) Ketone at C3.
2) Double bond between C4 and C5.
3) An –OH group at C17 in β configuration.
4) A –CH3 group at C17 in α configuration.
Draw the structure of metenolone from the information given below:
1) A –CH3 group at C1.
2) A double bond between C1 and C2.
3) A ketone at C3.
4) An acetate group at C17 in β configuration.
Draw the structure of the product formed when fluoxymesterone undergoes reduction with LiAlH4.
Classify dexamethasone into one of the steroid hormone classes.
Androgen
Estrogen
Progestin
Adrenocortical hormone
Oxymetholone is used to treat anemia and to promote weight gain and muscle growth. Based on this information, classify oxymetholone into one of the three classes of sex hormones.
Androgens
Estrogens
Progestins