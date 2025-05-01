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Organostannane An organic tin compound, typically with three alkyl groups attached to tin, used as a coupling partner in carbon-carbon bond formation. Carbon Halide A molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as the electrophilic partner in cross-coupling reactions. Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation and is regenerated at the end of the catalytic cycle. Oxidative Addition A step where a transition metal inserts into a carbon-halogen bond, increasing its oxidation state and forming a new complex. Transmetalation A process where an organic group transfers from tin to palladium, replacing the halogen on the metal center. Reductive Elimination A step where two groups on a metal center couple, releasing the product and regenerating the catalyst. Conjugated Diene A molecule with two alternating double bonds, whose formation is favored for increased stability in coupling reactions. Stereospecificity A reaction characteristic where the spatial arrangement of groups is retained, especially in E/Z configurations of alkenes. Vinyl Group A functional group derived from ethene, often involved in coupling, and capable of retaining E or Z geometry. Aryl Group A functional group derived from aromatic rings, commonly participating in cross-coupling reactions. Allyl Group A functional group containing a three-carbon chain with a double bond, often used as a coupling partner. Leaving Group An atom or group, such as halide or triflate, that departs with a pair of electrons during bond formation. Electron Count The total number of electrons around a metal center, influencing the stability and reactivity of the catalyst. Cross-Coupling Reaction A process where two different organic fragments are joined via a metal-catalyzed mechanism to form a new bond. Alkyl Group A saturated hydrocarbon chain, such as methyl, ethyl, or butyl, often attached to tin in organostannane reagents.
Stille Reaction definitions
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