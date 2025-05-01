Organostannane An organic tin compound, typically with three alkyl groups attached to tin, used as a coupling partner in carbon-carbon bond formation.

Carbon Halide A molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as the electrophilic partner in cross-coupling reactions.

Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation and is regenerated at the end of the catalytic cycle.

Oxidative Addition A step where a transition metal inserts into a carbon-halogen bond, increasing its oxidation state and forming a new complex.

Transmetalation A process where an organic group transfers from tin to palladium, replacing the halogen on the metal center.

Reductive Elimination A step where two groups on a metal center couple, releasing the product and regenerating the catalyst.