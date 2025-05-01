Skip to main content
Back

Stille Reaction definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Organostannane
    An organic tin compound, typically with three alkyl groups attached to tin, used as a coupling partner in carbon-carbon bond formation.
  • Carbon Halide
    A molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as the electrophilic partner in cross-coupling reactions.
  • Palladium Catalyst
    A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation and is regenerated at the end of the catalytic cycle.
  • Oxidative Addition
    A step where a transition metal inserts into a carbon-halogen bond, increasing its oxidation state and forming a new complex.
  • Transmetalation
    A process where an organic group transfers from tin to palladium, replacing the halogen on the metal center.
  • Reductive Elimination
    A step where two groups on a metal center couple, releasing the product and regenerating the catalyst.
  • Conjugated Diene
    A molecule with two alternating double bonds, whose formation is favored for increased stability in coupling reactions.
  • Stereospecificity
    A reaction characteristic where the spatial arrangement of groups is retained, especially in E/Z configurations of alkenes.
  • Vinyl Group
    A functional group derived from ethene, often involved in coupling, and capable of retaining E or Z geometry.
  • Aryl Group
    A functional group derived from aromatic rings, commonly participating in cross-coupling reactions.
  • Allyl Group
    A functional group containing a three-carbon chain with a double bond, often used as a coupling partner.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group, such as halide or triflate, that departs with a pair of electrons during bond formation.
  • Electron Count
    The total number of electrons around a metal center, influencing the stability and reactivity of the catalyst.
  • Cross-Coupling Reaction
    A process where two different organic fragments are joined via a metal-catalyzed mechanism to form a new bond.
  • Alkyl Group
    A saturated hydrocarbon chain, such as methyl, ethyl, or butyl, often attached to tin in organostannane reagents.